While much happened in the last week locally, perhaps the story with the broadest impact was that vaccine distribution in Vermont reached the next stage.
Phase 2 of vaccine distribution in the state expands eligibility to all Vermonters age 75 and older. Once that age group is vaccinated, those age 70 and older will become eligible, followed by the next youngest age group along with those who have been diagnosed with conditions that put them at substantial risk of a fatal outcome if they contract COVID-19.
Locally, the continued high rate of cases regionally dealt a blow to an annual tradition. For the second year in a row, organizers of the Vermont Maple Festival announced that the St. Albans event would not take place due to the pandemic.
In other news, Georgia residents voted to verify a previous vote approving a bond to construct a new highway garage, the Messenger sat down with Maple Run Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Bill Kimball, and Vermont National Guard members were deployed to Europe and Washington, D.C.
Here are five big stories that happened this week:
1. Phase 2 of vaccine distribution in Vermont
The state on Monday released the phone number and website for residents age 75 and older to register to be vaccinated. Actual vaccinations began Wednesday, with follow-up appointments for the second dose scheduled the same day.
The two vaccines currently approved for emergency use require two doses for full vaccination.
In Franklin County, vaccination sites will be located in St. Albans, Swanton and Enosburg and will be staffed by individuals from the Vermont Department of Health (DOH), according to the DOH website.
2. Vermont Maple Festival cancelled
For the second year in a row, the famed and favored Vermont Maple Festival has been cancelled by organizers.
A three-day event held annually in downtown St. Albans, the Vermont Maple Festival celebrates maple syrup, the first agricultural crop of the year. The festival typically includes food demonstrations, live entertainment, a parade and an antique show. It draws thousands of visitors from across Vermont and New England.
This year’s festival was to be held April 23-25, but will not take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
3. Georgia voters verify town garage bond vote
The Town of Georgia warned the November vote incorrectly last fall.
Instead of warning the election in a newspaper on the same day each week for three weeks, the election was warned for three consecutive days.
Tuesday’s vote was not to say “yes” or “no” to the garage, but to — in the words of the Town Administrator Amber Baker — “say ‘hey, we knew about this – yes or no?’ It’s just to verify the clerical error.”
4. Sitdown with assistant superintendent
Last week, the Maple Run school board voted to offer Kimball the job as superintendent ahead of current Superintendent Kevin Dirth’s retirement later this year.
Dirth announced in September he would be retiring after a 45-year career in education. Dirth had been at the Maple Run district for seven years.
This week, Kimball sat down with the Messenger to discuss how he got to where he is and what he's looking to do as the school district's top administrator.
5. Vermont National Guard deployed
About 80 soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard left Chittenden County this week with orders to be stationed in either Europe or Washington, D.C.
Around 50 soldiers took off from Burlington International Airport early Tuesday morning, being the first of 950 Vermont National Guard soldiers and airmen set to be deployed in 2021. They are headed to spend up to one year at the U.S. European Command.
Also on Tuesday, about 30 soldiers left from Camp Johnson to join security support forces in D.C. as part of Operation Capitol Response.
