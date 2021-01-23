It was another news-packed week in Franklin County, Vermont and the United States.
Locally, Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD) may have found a new superintendent after offering the job to the assistant superintendent this week. And at the state level, Gov. Phil Scott was in the headlines for being potentially exposed to COVID-19, as well as signing into law a bill giving towns more flexibility in how they conduct Town Meeting.
The Vermont legislature is also considering a bill that would mandate civics education in order to graduate high school.
Nationally, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States, and on his first day made a number of changes regarding issues that Vermont has weighed in on in the past.
Here are five big stories that happened this week:
1. Maple Run offers superintendency to assistant superintendent
The MRUSD school district on Wednesday voted unanimously to offer the position of superintendent to current Assistant Superintendent Bill Kimball.
If he accepts the position, Kimball would replace outgoing Superintendent Kevin Dirth, who is set to retire after a 45-year career in education and seven years in his current role.
School officials reacted positively to the news.
“I think he’ll be excellent. He’s proven himself in the district, stepping up and taking over as interim principal at BFA when we needed him,” board Chair Jeff Morrill said in a phone call after the meeting. “He’s very well qualified.”
2. Bill proposes mandatory civics education
Teaching civics and history could be mandatory in Vermont’s public schools if Senate bill S.17 is signed into law.
The bill as introduced requires public high school students to take and pass a civics course as a mandate in order to receive a high school diploma, according to a specific curriculum outlined in the bill.
One of the legislators who co-sponsored the bill said that in these politically divisive times, teaching civics would help develop a more informed electorate. However, some local education officials were concerned about where the legislature’s focus should be.
“We need to create a priority for the coming years to make sure we meet student needs. Ten months without a stable education, social emotional system — that’s what the legislature should be concerned with,” said BFA St. Albans Principal Brett Blanchard. “Then we look at civics requirements through the lens of prioritizing ... This pandemic is causing a need to reallocate funds to see if we can successfully bring students back into the education system, many of whom have been lost in this virtual world for the past few months.”
3. Gov. Phil Scott tests negative after potential COVID-19 exposure
After a contractor who worked at the governor’s update press conferences Friday and Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, Scott and several other state officials began quarantining starting Tuesday.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling, Secretary of the Agency of Human Services Mike Smith and Commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation Mike Pieciak were the other officials to quarantine due to possible exposure.
On Wednesday, Scott tested negative for COVID-19, but officials are playing it safe and said Friday’s press conference would be held virtually. Levine, Smith and Schirling have also tested negative as of Thursday.
4. Governor signs H.48 into law
As cases of COVID-19 linger and continue to grow in the state, Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday signed into law a bill that will give municipalities flexibility in how they decide to hold Town Meeting Day votes in the interest of safety.
The law, which originated in the House as H.48, gives towns the ability to push back the date of their annual town meeting, and allows towns to require town clerks to mail ballots to all active registered voters in the town.
“Although Vermonters value traditions like town meetings and voting in person, I strongly urge local officials to take advantage of the flexibility this law affords by mailing each registered voter a ballot for upcoming elections,” Scott said in a statement.
5. Biden becomes 46th president
Following his inauguration Wednesday, Biden has made a number of moves and outlined some goals that will impact Vermonters.
As Vermont’s weekly allocation of vaccines from the federal government continues to fluctuate, Biden has said that he is looking to boost vaccine distribution to states. According to the White House website, the Biden administration is aiming to spend $25 billion on improving distribution.
The Biden administration has also made some moves on environmental protection, rejoining both the Paris Climate Accord and World Health Organization (WHO). Vermont leaders were very vocal when the Trump administration opted to pull out of both the accord and the WHO.
