This past news week was incredibly varied, with stories ranging from a statewide system error that occurred at the Department of Labor, to local fifth-graders airing their hopes and dreams for the future of the country in a Youtube video.
The buzz around the mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the presidential inauguration is far from dying down, and has led to a number of businesses banding together to keep the momentum going. And locally, funding from the governor’s proposed budget may see Franklin County State Airport in Highgate become the epicenter of an economic surge for the area.
Here are five big stories the Messenger covered this past week:
1. Highgate airport funding
During Gov. Phil Scott’s budget address last week, there was mention of $1 million in stimulus funding going toward “a major infrastructure project” at Franklin County State Airport in Highgate. Upon speaking to local officials, it appears the project could result in a major economic boost for Franklin County and the region.
Picture this: an expanded airport runway welcoming cargo planes from companies like UPS, Amazon and FedEx, smaller electric planes flying everything from medical equipment and supplies to short-trip commuters to places like Boston, New York City and beyond, and brand new, outfitted warehouses filled with hundreds of Vermont workers.Some of this depends upon a water and sewer project that would extend lines from Missisquoi Valley Union High School to the airport.Click here for the full story.
2. Incorrect 1099 forms mailed
If the information on the envelope of your 1099-G tax form isn’t right, the state Department of Labor said don’t even open it, because someone else’s personal information might be inside.
DOL Commissioner Michael Harrington said about 80,000 1099s were mailed out to those who’ve filed for state benefits, and of the 80,000 1099s successfully shipped out this year, around 55,000 contained incorrect information. He said the department is calling for the incorrect documents to be returned.“We had a situation where, when information from our mainframe system was processed and then printed, in the printing and mailing process ... was corrupted,” Harrington said during Tuesday’s COVID-19 update press conference. “Individuals began receiving 1099 documents from the department where the name and address were incorrect either on the front of the documents (the envelope) or, once opened, the name and social security number on the inside.”
3. Bernie’s mittens still going strong
In one of her many recent interviews, Jen Ellis said she thought the frenzy that ensued from the world seeing her mittens on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ hands during the presidential inauguration would quickly die down — much like other fads that hit the internet and fade away just as fast.
A couple weeks later, however, it seems as though that frenzy is staying strong. The Essex resident has made mittens and auctioned them for charitable causes, and has announced partnerships with several Vermont manufacturers in recent days.Click here for the full story.
4. America’s future speaks out
Sheldon fifth-grade teacher Rebecca Shute’s students are among Youtube’s newest group of online stars, thanks to a successful campaign her students completed about civics, the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and Martin Luther King.
“(Civics) is something that I think most teachers think is important to teach,” Shute said. “We did a lot around Martin Luther King day. The conversation kind of led into the kids talking about America today, and would Dr. King be proud of what’s going on in our country?”
The Vermont Agency of Education doesn’t mandate a social studies curriculum for fifth grade, but given the historic nature of the inauguration of Harris and passionate student conversations around current events, Shute and her students decided to participate.Click here for the full story.
5. Police seek suspect in University Mall shooting
Chief Shawn Burke of the South Burlington Police Department (SBPD) advised the media Tuesday evening that authorities have identified a suspect who’s being sought for his role in the shooting that occurred at the University Mall early Monday evening.
SBPD are searching for 18-year-old Tyshane Smith, who police say was the lone shooter in the Feb. 1 incident. Smith reportedly fled with his associates following the shooting and left behind a pistol that investigators suspect he used.
Burke’s advisory describes Smith as being a Black male who’s 6 feet tall and has a thin build. SBPD also released two images of Smith, one that depicts him in the clothing he was wearing during the shooting incident and another that depicts him on social media.
