Controversy along the U.S.-Canada border over proposed video surveillance towers was among the top stories locally this week. After the public comment period lapsed last week, Vermont’s delegation to Congress called for an extension for the public comment period and expressed ire over the project.
Another proposed project brought debate to Swanton, where after a meeting Tuesday night, local officials voted to hold off on selling a town-owned plot on 4th Street to a developer who would turn it into apartment buildings. Opinion is split on the proposal, as some in the community feel something with broader public utility should be built on the spot.
At the state level, officials displayed optimism about a potential return to normalcy this summer after receiving assurances from the federal government that supply of COVID-19 vaccines would be increasing. At the same time, legislators passed a bill that would mandate universal mailed ballots for general elections, a measure that was implemented in the run up to the November election as a safety measure amid the pandemic.
In nearby Chittenden County, Green Mountain Power announced it was getting behind a bid by GlobalFoundries, located in Essex, to become a private utility.
Here are five big stories we covered this past week:
1. Delegation slams border tower plan
Lawmakers are calling for a 60-day extension of the public comment period on a federal plan to build a line of video-surveillance towers along Vermont’s northern border with Canada. The comment period ended March 15.
In a statement sent to the Messenger Wednesday afternoon, the delegation, consisting of Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., highlight growing outrage over the proposed program.
The plan, called the “Northern Border Security Surveillance System,” proposes the placement of eight 100- to 120-foot-tall towers with 360 degree cameras on the border in Vermont, including in two in Highgate, two in Richford, one in Franklin, two in Derby and one in Troy.
Mike Niezgoda, public affairs officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), says that there are currently areas along the U.S.-Canada border in the Swanton Sector Area of Responsibility where cross-border violators smuggle goods across the border along remote trails and roads.
2. Swanton tables sale of town-owned plot
In a zoom meeting Tuesday night, the Swanton Selectboard unanimously voted not to sell a town-owned plot of land on 4th Street to a local developer, who intended to build new apartments on it.
“I was surprised that the board voted to take the offer off the table,” said developer Tyler Stanislas, owner of Stanislas Property Services. “I won’t be interested in buying if they up the price.”
Selectboard Chair James Guilmette said he was surprised at the amount of turnout at the zoom meeting, and that the board intended to give community members a year to come up with a cohesive plan for the property.
“Some people think there should be a community center, some people think the school should use it as a parking lot,” Guilmette said Wednesday. “There are many different ideas...We’ll see what they come up with. It got enough support last night, and we felt we owed it to them to give them a chance to come up with something.”
3. State’s vaccine allocation to rise
Gov. Phil Scott reported good news on vaccine allocation during Tuesday’s press conference updating the public on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After getting off a call with the White House and other governors, Scott reported that the state’s allocations of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines would be increasing in the coming weeks as the state looks to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of making all Americans eligible for vaccination by May 1.
“If we get the doses we need, we’ll exceed the goal,” Scott said, teasing a Friday rollout of the state’s vaccination strategy for the remaining age groups.
4. Senate passes vote-by-mail bill
The Vermont Senate on Thursday passed a bill that, among other things, will mandate that the state mail out ballots to all voters ahead of general elections, a measure the state took for this past election for voter safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill passed with an amendment from Sen. Corey Parent, R-Franklin, that requires the Secretary of State’s office to examine issues related to voter access at the municipal level and create a report for the Senate and House Government Operations Committees.
As lawmakers consider these changes, towns who took advantage of a new law to mail out ballots for Town Meeting Day reported big jumps in participation. However, opinion is mixed on whether or not the practice should continue at that level.
5. GMP backs GlobalFoundries utility bid
GlobalFoundries (GF) has received a large boost of backing in having its Essex Junction manufacturing site become its own private utility in the coming years.
On Wednesday, Green Mountain Power (GMP) announced an agreement that supports GF’s petition to the Public Utility Commission to become a self-managed utility at Fab 9 — its location in Chittenden County — starting in 2023. If approved, GMP says GlobalFoundries would directly manage its own transmission connections, distribution system, and power supply costs according to its own goals, needs, and operational standards.
The agreement aims to strengthen GF’s position in Vermont and its nearly 2,200 manufacturing jobs while also helping to protect all other GMP customers from rising costs. The plan is subject to regulatory review and approval.
