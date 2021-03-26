It was a major week for local news — particularly on the sports front.
The BFA St. Albans boys hockey team secured back-to-back Division I honors Wednesday with a victory over rival Essex in the championship game. It was the eighth time the two teams have met in the final, and marks the 20th championship win for the team.
Meanwhile, there was promising news from the governor, who when asked during a press conference Tuesday, revealed that the state has been in talks with Amtrak about a return to service for the Vermonter and Ethan Allen lines in the next couple of months.
Meanwhile, to the south, the Georgia School Board has agreed on a slightly reduced budget proposal to put before voters late next month after the board’s initial proposed budget failed on Town Meeting Day. And to the north, the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation is in talks with the owner of the historic Perley Block in Enosburg Falls about purchasing the property for a mixed-use space.
All this went on with the ongoing backdrop of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. On that front, the state returned to vaccinating by age group this week, as well as reducing restrictions on bars, as supply from the federal government continues to increase.
Here are five big stories the Messenger covered this week:
1. BFA wins title
The 2021 BFA Bobwhites boys hockey team won the program’s 20th title and became back-to-back Vermont D1 champions after taking down Essex by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday.
It could easily be argued that in Vermont high school sports, there is no greater rivalry than hockey games between BFA and Essex.
Wednesday’s game was the 20th time the Bobwhites and Hornets have met in the postseason and the eighth time the teams have met for a championship game.
2. Vermonter line coming back
After a year without service, Amtrak’s Vermonter and Ethan Allen lines may soon be back up and running, according to Gov. Phil Scott.
“We’ve had some preliminary discussions with Amtrak on this and we had said that we’re looking forward to them coming back and being fully operational,” Scott said during a press conference Tuesday updating the public on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Scott, Amtrak officials have informed the state that the Vermonter line, which runs from Washington D.C. through St. Albans, and the Ethan Allen line may be back online in the next couple of months.
3. FCIDC eyes Perley Block
Perley Block on Enosburg’s Main Street has been largely empty since 2017, but might have a new renovation and purpose as early as next year, if all goes according to plan.
The historic brick building — originally constructed in 1883 — is at the center of talks between the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation (FCIDC) and Perley owner Charles Mraz to purchase the building with the intent to overhaul it.
According to FCIDC Executive Director Tim Smith, they hope to create a space for childcare facilities as well as retail.
4. Georgia set for school budget revote
A revote is scheduled for late next month on Georgia Elementary and Middle School’s proposed budget for next year.
The Georgia School Board on Tuesday agreed to put a $13.9 million budget before voters after the initial proposed $14.1 million budget was shot down on Town Meeting Day — one of three school budgets to fail across the state on March 2. Board members agreed to hold the vote by Australian ballot on Tuesday, April 27 at the Georgia Elementary and Middle School gymnasium, though the actual warning was set to be finalized Thursday.
Unlike on Town Meeting Day, ballots will not be mailed out to voters automatically.
5. Vaccine allocation increases
Vermont’s vaccine supply is set for another uptick this week, according to Gov. Phil Scott.
The governor announced after a call with the White House and other governors Tuesday that the state would see a one-time, roughly 5,000-dose spike this week compared to last week.
“I myself am looking forward to signing up,” Scott said of being vaccinated. “I believe every Vermonter should sign up when eligible.”
