From bonfires to barbecues, this year's Fourth of July celebration is sure to be one to remember after a year for the books, but experts say don’t light up the sky...it’s best to let the town handle that one.
Are fireworks illegal in Vermont?
“You can buy and sell fireworks, but you can't set them off,” said Sheriff’s Office Captain John Grismore. “It is a misdemeanor, and they can technically be charged criminally...Not more than 18 months or fined not more than $2,000 or both.”
“They can get charged, but it's typically an education thing,” said St. Albans City Police Department Sargent Joe Thomas.
Will the police show up?
“If we get repeated setting them off, we will take action,” said St. Albans City Police Department Sargent Joe Thomas.
“We are not going to be out unless it's a problem,” Grismore said. “If they’re putting on a big show, or increasing the danger to themselves, then yes.”
Where do the most fireworks generally get set off?
“This year with just the city on the 4th of July, we don't expect many calls (in the city),” Thomas said. “But there’s no real concentrated area.”
“I think there’s a trend that folks that live on or near the lake,” Grismore said.
How do I get certified to set off fireworks?
“There's an application process through the application through the state,” Grismore said.
Where can I see fireworks this year?
Saint Albans Town
Saint Albans Bay Day at Bay Park is back July 3 this year after being cancelled last year due to pandemic restrictions.
Fireworks begin at dusk.
Fairfax
The Fairfax Parks and Recreation Department has announced their 3rd annual Fairfax Party in the Fairfax Community Park for Friday, July 2nd.
Fireworks are expected to go off when it gets dark enough, around 9:35 p.m.
Stowe
The day completes with food, more live music and fireworks at the Fourth of July Celebration at Mayo Events Field.
Milton
Milton’s Fourth of July Celebrations will be complete with a parade, BBQ, food trucks and fireworks at Bombardier Park.
Jeffersonville
The Cambridge Area Rotary is holding a themed Independence Day parade. This year the theme is Superheroes, featuring teachers, nurses, and front-line workers, with fireworks commencing at dusk.
Burlington
Burlington is having a night of music and fireworks down at Waterfront Park. Starting at 5 p.m. the park will be populated with food vendors and Brazilian dance music.
Fireworks will commence at 9:30 p.m.
The website notes that parking by the Waterfront is very limited. Event-goers are being encouraged to park at UVM’s Gutterson Fieldhouse. GMT busses will be running from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., shuttling people down to the Waterfront for free. Bus-riders must wear a mask while on the bus.
Colchester
Bayside Park will be populated with Food Trucks from 5 p.m. to close and fireworks will go off at dusk from the Bayside Softball Field. Fireworks goers are encouraged to park at Colchester High School, Colchester Middle School or the Malletts Bay School.
