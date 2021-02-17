Phase 3 of Vermont’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations began this week and residents have been clamoring to schedule appointments, according to state officials.
Starting at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Vermonters age 70 and older became eligible to schedule vaccinations. During a press conference updating the public on the state’s response to the pandemic, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that not only were those 70 and older quick to schedule appointments, but residents who didn’t initially schedule appointments when they were eligible previously have also been scheduling appointments.
Gov. Phil Scott also announced on Tuesday that, starting next week, the state would be seeing roughly 2,500 additional doses per week from the federal government as efforts to distribute the vaccine at the federal level continue to pick up.
Here are some numbers to know as Vermont enters Phase 3 of vaccine distribution:
7,000
The number of calls the state received to schedule vaccine appointments in the first 16 minutes since those age 70 and older became eligible.
Because of the surge of calls, state officials urged Vermonters to register appointments online via the Health Department website at https://bit.ly/2ZAnjWB or by phone at 855-722-7878.
5
The average number of minutes callers were on hold to schedule appointments on Tuesday. Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said the maximum wait time experienced Tuesday morning was 25 minutes.
11,000
The number of Vermonters age 70 and older who registered Tuesday morning for a vaccination appointment. Smith said this was equivalent to roughly one-third of the entirety of that age band in the state.
78,200
The number of eligible Vermonters who had received doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine as of Tuesday morning.
33,700
The number of Vermonters age 75 and older who had made appointments for vaccinations for at least their first dose as of Tuesday. Smith said 51% of the Phase 2 age band, as well as 850 homebound Vermonters, had received their first dose as of Tuesday.
