MONTPELIER — As Vermont edges closer to 80% of the population having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, state officials anticipate case data will continue to decrease.
During Tuesday’s press conference updating the public on the state’s response to the pandemic, state officials reported 77.9% of eligible Vermonters have received at least one dose.
“Even after we’ve hit 80%, we’re not going to declare victory,” said Gov. Phil Scott, referencing his promise to lift restrictions if the state reaches that milestone. “We’re going to continue pushing forward because the more we do now, the better position we will be in moving forward.”
Here are five key numbers state officials reported on Tuesday:
11,346
The number of eligible Vermonters remaining to be vaccinated for the state to reach 80% vaccination. Because data from the weekend and Memorial Day hadn’t been reported as of Tuesday morning, Scott estimated there are actually fewer than 10,000 that need to be vaccinated to reach that goal.
15
The number of days Vermont had gone without a death from COVID-19 as of Tuesday — a statistic that no other state can claim.
92
The number of new cases reported in the last week across Vermont — 129 fewer than the week before. To put that number in context, Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, said 99 cases were reported in a single day as soon as three weeks ago. In fact, since April 1, the seven-day case rate in Vermont has decreased over 90%.
0
The number of cases reported in Franklin County in the last week.
35%
The decrease in the number of cases across the northeast region in the last week, which includes surrounding states such as Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
