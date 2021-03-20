MONTPELIER — With the deadline for crossover expiring Friday, the Vermont Senate passed $100 million in COVID-19 recovery funds.
The bill, H. 315, provides over $100 million in funding to assist Vermonters and enable the state to build back from the pandemic, according to a press release from the Office of the Pro Tem. More than $80 million of that funding is from federal relief bills.
Here are five key numbers to know about the relief bill:
$5 million
The amount of money in the bill that will go toward mortgage assistance for Vermont homeowners.
$5.5 million
The amount that will go toward summer meals for school children. In addition, $3 million will fund literacy initiatives and $4 million will fund summer and after school programs
$4 million
This funding will be split between the Vermont State Colleges system and University of Vermont, with the former receiving $3 million and the latter receiving $1 million. An additional $2.8 million will go toward expanding McClure Foundation Initiatives designed to bring college courses to high school graduates.
$6.8 million
This funding will go toward connectivity in the state. Of that amount, $1.8 million will go toward assistance for communication union districts, while the remaining $5 million will benefit broadband and connectivity programs across the state.
$3.75 million
This funding will go toward assisting towns and school districts with administrating funds from the American Rescue Plan.
