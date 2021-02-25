The St. Albans City Council on Monday reviewed several projects that it is seeking voter-approved bonds to construct, including a new indoor community pool to be built at Hard’Ack Recreation Area.
Also on the ballot for city voters March 2 are a $1.9 million bond for a streetscape project on Kingman Street and a $2.3 million bond for a new water town on Aldis Hill. But of the three projects, the pool bond has been the most divisive, with comments both in favor and against on the Hard’Ack Recreation Area website.
The pool project returns to the ballot after an initial proposal — which would have split the cost between the city and the town — was rejected by town voters last year.
Here are five numbers to know about the new project:
$5,000,000
The bond amount that is being requested by the city to finance the pool project.
“We took last year’s $5.5 million budget and got it down to $4.72 million by cutting down on the size of the pool building and choosing to keep the road in its current location,” City Manager Dominic Cloud said during Monday’s public hearing.
$300,000
The estimated annual debt payments to pay down the bond. According to Cloud, the city’s local option tax will be able to pay the debt service while user fees are anticipated to cover day-to-day operations.
$24,000
The amount of money that would be budgeted to afford pool chemicals every year should the pool become a reality.
$5
The fee that residents would pay to use the pool. This would increase to $8 in the winter. City residents would be able to use the pool free of charge.
$250,000
The amount of money budgeted to pay a full-time aquatics director and hourly staff for the pool. This is also the amount of money the city is considering for improvements to Houghton Park, which is on the eastern side of the city, closer to the current pool, which is across the street from St. Albans Elementary School.
