Town Meeting Day 2021 saw many towns make some pretty big changes to the way they typically do things.
In the interest of voter safety amidst the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, many small towns that typically hold in-person floor votes switched to Australian ballot this year. Some took an even greater leap, taking advantage of a new law for this year that allowed towns to alter their town meeting procedures.
Three Franklin County towns — Georgia, Franklin and St. Albans Town — seized the opportunity and automatically mailed out ballots to every registered voter. Here are five interesting participation numbers from those towns:
1,880
The number of ballots cast on Town Meeting Day in St. Albans Town. According to an analysis by Sen. Corey Parent, R-Franklin, who also works as operations director for the town, annual meeting turnout is typically between 750 and 1,250.
1,168
The number of ballots cast in Georgia. According to Town Clerk Cheryl Letourneau, a typical town meeting vote by Australian ballot sees around 550 ballots.
348
The number of ballots cast in Franklin. Assistant Town Clerk and Treasurer Sara Rainville said the town, which usually holds a floor vote, typically sees as many as 125 voters on Town Meeting Day.
31
The number of in-person ballots that were cast on Town Meeting Day in Franklin. The rest were all absentee ballots.
1,406
The number of ballots that were tabulated the day before Town Meeting Day in St. Albans Town. Similarly, 884 ballots in Georgia were specifically absentee along with 317 in Franklin.
