Vermont’s House and Senate are currently hashing out a bill that would allocate hundreds of millions of dollars toward a broadband buildout to expand internet access in the state. After the bill had bounced back and forth between the two chambers, the House on Wednesday accepted changes made by the Senate.
Here are five numbers to know about broadband access in Vermont and Franklin County:
$150 million
The amount of money currently allocated in the bill, H.360. Funding would come from federal stimulus dollars appropriated to Vermont as part of the American Rescue Plan.
14,090
The number of premises overseen by the Northwest Communications Union District, which would have a hand in overseeing broadband buildout under H.360 in Franklin County communities.
47%
The percentage of premises in the Northwest Communications Union District that are considered underserved because they don’t have access to at least 25 megabyte service.
2,091
The number of premises in the Northwest Communications Union District that have no connectivity.
60,000
The number of households in Vermont that do not have broadband service, according to the governor’s office.
