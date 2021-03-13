News that the Greater Burlington YMCA’s child care facility in St. Albans would be closing at the end of the month made for a rough start to the news week locally. However, it wasn’t all bad. The day before that announcement, Spectrum Youth & Family Services opened a drop-in center for youths on Lake Street.
Meanwhile, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Vermont and the nation, two big stories came out this week. On Monday, state officials confirmed that the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus, which spreads easier than typical COVID-19, had been detected in Vermont for the first time.
A day later, as vaccinations continue and cases decline, the state announced it was accelerating the next phase of vaccine rollout from Monday, March 15, to Thursday, March 11.
Here are five key stories from this past week:
1. YMCA child care facility to close
After 25 years serving the community in St. Albans and surrounding towns, the Greater Burlington YMCA’s child care program in the city will be closing at the end of the month after three months at a temporary location in the city.
In an email Tuesday, Doug Bishop, senior director of marketing and community engagement for the Greater Burlington YMCA, shared a letter with the Messenger that announced the March 31 closure. The letter was also sent to families that utilize the center.
“As difficult as it is to share this news, we know it will be harder for you to receive. It has been our privilege and joy to care for your children, and it breaks our hearts to have to come to this decision. Just as we have always done, we will do our best to support you and your children in the coming weeks as you look for alternative care,” the letter states.
2. Spectrum opens drop-in center
The city has a new safe haven with fresh paint, a custom kitchen, showers, towels, internet and space for youths to create opportunity: Spectrum Youth & Family Services Drop-In Center.
“It’s for whatever their need is,” said program manager Stefanie Comstock. “We are a place where they can come and hang out, be warm, shower, get laundry done, get two meals a day and snacks, access our wifi, and be with people who care about them.”
A new space has officially opened its doors 223 Lake St., formerly a vacant Salvation Army Building. Bright, clean windows with modestly designed partially-frosted windows, comfy armchairs and and an iMac, and even a foosball table are featured in the remodeled space, which is based on Spectrum’s Burlington location.
The St. Albans site is open to ages 14-24.
3. Phase 5B accelerated
The state’s vaccination effort sped up this week.
Gov. Phil Scott announced during Tuesday’s press conference, updating the public on the state’s COVID-19 response, that Phase 5B would be moved forward from Monday, March 15, to Thursday, March 11. This vaccination phase opens up eligibility to those age 16 and older with certain high-risk conditions.
“We want to make sure we get to them as quickly as possible,” Scott said, noting that group is roughly 75,000 people. “This second track is possible as a result of increased federal supply.”
4. COVID-19 variant detected
Vermont health officials have confirmed detection of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 — the viral mutation first detected in the U.K. in the fall of 2020. This is the first lab-confirmed evidence of the variant in the state.
The variant was detected in a specimen taken from a resident of Chittenden County. The Health Department sends select samples from people who had already tested positive for COVID-19 to the Massachusetts Public Health Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Virology program for genetic sequencing. The result has been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants and strains are not unexpected, according to state officials. Many emerge and disappear, but others can persist and even become the predominant strain. The B.1.1.7 variant has already been identified in 49 U.S. states and territories. The CDC anticipates the more easily transmissible B.1.1.7 variant will become the dominant strain across the country.
5. Enosburg Falls holds Town Meeting Day
In addition to a $1 million village budget, voters in Enosburg Falls approved the borrowing of $282,000 for a repaving project in the village during Town Meeting Day voting on Tuesday.
In the village's election for trustee, incumbents Leonard Charron and Sam Vaillancourt gain another a three-year term. Charron received 43 votes and Vaillancourt 42.
All warrant articles passed, including $500 for holiday lighting, $500 for patriotic banners, $1,000 for the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation and $10,000 on the grand list for the purpose of upgrading sidewalks.
