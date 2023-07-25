FRANKLIN COUNTY — What secrets about Franklin County do you know?
Author Jason Barney appeared at the Georgia Public Library last Wednesday night to share some of his favorite historical secrets from his 2021 book, “Hidden History of Franklin County, Vermont.”
The first Georgia Historical Society program since October 2019, Barney’s presentation detailed stories of Franklin County history that even longtime locals may not know.
Check out the list below of just a few of the facts Barney has uncovered in his book that bring Franklin County’s history to life.
Abenaki history
Many Franklin County inhabitants know about the Abenaki and their settlements along Lake Champlain and the Missisquoi River. Having lived in the area for 10,000 years, the Abenaki’s history is wide and varied. Yet not many people know that remnants of Abenaki longhouses have been found near Alburgh and Swanton.
Barney detailed in his talk, that in 2000, the posts of a longhouse and structures that were likely wigwams were found in the Alburgh soil.
Barney also described the history of the atlatl, a piece of curved wood, ivory or bone that was used by the Abenaki as a type of spear,. When local burial grounds were dug up in the 1970s, atlatl remnants were found, Barney said.
Early churches
As a Missisquoi Valley Union High School teacher, Barney has taken his students on field trips to local historic churches, which he says speak to the history of Vermonters’ religious beliefs.
One of the oldest religious buildings known to Franklin County was a Catholic church built in Swanton in the 1700s. Built along the east bank of the Missisquoi River, the church was created to convert the Abenaki population to Catholicism. Though we know the location of the church is near the present-day Monument Road, the building has completely vanished with time.
Many different Christian denominations have established churches in our area over the years, including Universalists, Baptists, Methods, Congregationalists and many more, Barney said. While some of these structures are gone, many remain, such as an 1860s non-denominational church in East Franklin that still stands today, or a Sheldon Methodist church called “The Rock,” that, built in 1859, can still be visited.
Ice harvesting
One Franklin County tradition that many may not know about is ice harvesting: the practice of taking huge chunks of ice during the winter and storing it in a structure that keeps it solid.
Though this has been a practice for thousands of years, the first evidence of ice harvesting to make a profit came from an 1875 edition of our very own St. Albans Messenger. A “community notes” excerpt stated that the January ice crop was “better than ever,” showing that the practice had been going on for a while, Barney said.
Spanish Flu
The COVID-19 pandemic had businesses shut down, schools closed and masks on in Franklin County. Yet many today don’t know how badly our local community was affected by the Spanish Flu over 100 years prior.
St. Albans was a “mini-epicenter” for the flu, Barney said, with 528 reported cases by September of 1918. By Oct. 21, there were half a dozen deaths from the flu in St. Albans alone. Vermonters at the time took many of the same measures we take today.
When Spanish flu began to wane in January 1919, it left destruction in its wake, with 2,146 Vermonters having passed from the disease, including citizens of Franklin County.
Old movie theaters
In today’s world, streaming movies and TV shows reigns supreme. Unless you are visiting the Welden Theatre in St. Albans, you are out of luck in Franklin County if you’re wanting to see a movie on the silver screen. But this wasn’t always the case. In Swanton alone, there were four locations in the late 1800s and early 1900s to go see moving pictures.
One such location was “Bullard’s Hall,” a small cinema of sorts that hosted visitors for a picture show in September 1897. Yet with the Swanton Courier reporting that this event had a scant audience, it is clear that people had not yet accepted the movies as their main entertainment form.
While the Welden came to St. Albans in the 1940s, earlier theaters included the Bellevue Theatre, opened in 1911, and the Empire Theatre, opened in 1913 for a short time. Other theaters throughout the Franklin County ages include the Ayer Opera Hall in Enosburg, the Richford Colonial Theater and even a drive-in located in Richford on 105.
While these are some of the secret facts Franklin County has to offer, there are many more in Barney’s book, taking readers through local history throughout the ages, from thousands of years ago up to the recent past.
Continued learning
After revealing the different historical secrets to his audience, Barney ended his talk by imploring listeners to consider supporting school funding. As an MVU teacher, Barney said taking his students on field trips is an important way to get the local community involved.
“Kids enjoy sites more when they can visit them,” Barney told the audience.
At the end of Barney’s talk, he said he is currently working on two more books, one detailing the hidden history of Lake Champlain, set to be released soon, and one on the shipwrecks of Lake Champlain, set to be released in 2025. You can purchase “Hidden History of Franklin County, Vermont” here.
