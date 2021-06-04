The Swans are named Betty and Sam.
In 1961 the Royal Swans were given to Swanton by Queen Elizabeth II and were shipped here by jet.
Sam and Betty, if you haven’t already guessed, were named after Uncle Sam and Queen Elizabeth.
The idea for the swans came from a summer visit to the area by Harry Gibbons, who worked in public relations for the International Air Transport Authority of Montreal.
Ron Kilburn, former President of the Swanton Historical Society, says Gibbons presented his idea to the Swanton Chamber of Commerce and a letter of request was sent to Buckingham Palace.
“The request was granted and the swans were sent from Hickling Broad, Norfolk, England through the Smallburgh Rural District Council which includes the village of Swanton Abbott,” says Kilburn.
They were caught through the small bird rural district council which includes the village of Swanton Abbot.
No, Swanton is NOT named after the Swans.
Swanton was in fact was named after Captain William Swanton, an officer in the British Army who had traveled through the area during the French and Indian War .
According to the Swanton Historical Society, Swanton commanded a squadron at the time of the capture of Louisbourg in 1760; it was his timely arrival that dealt the final coup de grâce to the already almost overwhelmed French fleet.
After the war, Swanton retired from the navy and settled in Bath, Maine, where he established a shipyard that was already famous for its custom-built ships when Benning Wentworth named the town in 1763.
Sam and Betty are a breed known as “Mute Swans.”
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department lists this type of swan as an invasive species and says that they are “highly aggressive during mating season.” Fish and Wildlife also discourages breeding of the swans.
Before the summer of 2016, Sam and Betty died of old age. After a gap of two years, a new set of swans (still named Sam and Betty) were secured and placed in their home in Village Green Park, surrounded by a black fence.
The new swans are not related to, or descended from, the original, but they are still called the Royal Swans.
The Swans House isn’t heated.
While Sam and Betty have a mansion at their disposal and are surrounded by an iron fence, their house isn’t cozy enough for the winter.
So, according to Kilburn, during the cold season the swans are taken away by truck.
The Swanton Chamber of Commerce website says that the Swans spend their winters with the MVU Agricultural Department.
Queen Elizabeth technically owns all unmarked mute swans on open water in the UK.
This is a right dating back to medieval times, when swans were prized as a delicacy and symbol of nobility.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, the relationship between swans and the Queen is "strange and ancient" and manifests itself in a tradition today known as “Swan Upping." An annual ceremony in England in which Mute Swans on the River Thames are rounded up, caught, ringed and then released.
In 2020, this ceremony was cancelled for the first time in 900 years due to Covid-19.
