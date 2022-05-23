FRANKLIN COUNTY — Here are 5 projects that could effect your travel this week:
Montgomery – A set of bridge deck replacements continues along VT 118. Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic controlled by flaggers during the day and temporary traffic signals during off-hours between West Hill Road and Bank Street.
North Hero – Grand Isle – Drawbridge construction continues along U.S. Route 2. A speed reduction remains in place. Mariners: The seasonal operating schedule for the drawbridge has begun.
Richford – A bridge replacement project is underway along VT 105 approximately one mile south of its intersection with Main Street and River Street. Motorists may encounter traffic control in the project area.
South Hero – An intersection improvement project is underway at U.S. Route 2 and VT 314. Motorists should expect speed reductions throughout the project area and lane closures with flagged alternating one-way traffic along U.S. 2 between VT 314 and the St. Rose of Lima Church.
Swanton – Highgate – A resurfacing project is underway along U.S. Route 7. Motorists will encounter traffic control and flaggers as crews work on ditching, drainage and culvert cleaning throughout the length of the project. Minimal delays are expected.
