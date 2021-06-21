Here are a few things you can do this week in Franklin County:
Wednesday, June 23
Nobby Reed Project at Taylor Park
When: 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Details: Listen to some music at Taylor Park in St. Albans. This performance is a part of St. Albans summer series happening every Wednesday this summer.
Friday, June 25
Jerborn Back at McClurg’s
When: 7:00-10:00 p.m.
Details: Listen to some music at McClurg's Pub in Enosburg from this musician who focuses on 80's to present day Rock.
Ryan Hanson Live in The Room at 14th Star
When: 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Details: Listen to Ryan Hanson play a variety of acoustic covers and original songs in The Room at 14th Star Brewery.
Storytime at Georgia Public Library
When: starts 10:00 a.m.
Details: Listen to storytime on facebook live, which will include stories appropriate for kids 6 and under. No reservations required. This is a one of Georgia Public Library's in person and remoote programs for the summer.
