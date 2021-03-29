Following announcements that the state's vaccine allocation from the federal government has increased, the state has returned to vaccinating by age group and has accelerated its timeline. With all Vermonters set to be eligible for vaccination on April 19, the next phase in the state's plan begins on Monday with the next age grouping.
Locally, dog licenses are due across the state, and in Enosburg Falls the winter parking ban is set to end this week. And don't forget about April Fools Day!
On a more somber note, the Greater Burlington YMCA's St. Albans child care program at 142 Main St. is slated to close Wednesday. The organization announced the closure earlier this month, stating that rent and utility bills at their temporary site at 142 South Main St. were straining an already stretched budget too far.
While at the Tabor building, the federal government covered the YMCA’s rent and utility bills. Even with that assistance, the program had increasing difficulty breaking even financially, according to the organization.
Here are four things to know as we close out March:
1. Next phase of vaccination
Beginning Monday, Vermonters age 50 and older will be eligible for vaccination. To register for vaccination, visit the Vermont Health Department website at https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine for a full list of options.
You can also call the vaccine hotline at 855-722-7878.
The next phase comes following the announcement that the state had reported a record number of new cases. Vermont recorded 251 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest one-day case total yet.
State officials at Gov. Phil Scott’s March 26 press conference attributed the record-breaking number to a steady rise in cases among young people, especially those aged 20-29.
Though state officials noted 251 new cases is a staggering leap from the state’s recent daily reports of 80-120, he said hospitalizations and deaths have decreased. Twenty-six Vermonters with the virus are currently hospitalized and four are in an Intensive Care Unit.
About half of the cases in Vermont in the last two weeks were reported in Vermonters under the age of 30. Of the 251 cases reported Friday, more than half are under age 30.
Only four of the 251 cases were reported in individuals aged 65 or older, likely due to the age group’s high vaccination rates.
2. Dog licenses due
All dogs six months and older are required to be licensed with the municipality in which you reside.
For more information on how to register your animal, visit the website for the municipality in which you reside. To renew, you will need a current rabies certificate, current mailing address and contact information, and payment. For a new registration, have a current rabies certificate, the dog’s name, age and weight, documentation showing your dog has been spayed or neutered, a mailing address with contact information and payment.
3. Village parking ban ends
The winter village parking ban in Enosburg Falls, which began Dec. 1, 2020, ends on Thursday. The ban prohibited parking on all village streets between midnight and 6 a.m.
4. April Fools Day
Watch out for friendly pranks on Thursday!
Meetings this week
Monday, March 29
— The St. Albans City Public Safety & Quality of Life board will meet at 6 p.m.
— Berkshire Selectboard meets at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 30
— Enosburgh Recreation Committee meets at 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
— Highgate Selectboard meets at 6:30 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
