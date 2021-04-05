The forecasts are calling for a beautiful week, and under the state’s current public health guidance, we may see some local high school teams hit the field.
That’s not the only big news Monday — the next age grouping in the state’s vaccine distribution plan will become eligible this week to schedule appointments. And on Monday night, the Montgomery Selectboard has scheduled a discussion of a petition that is circulating to establish an ordinance allowing ATVs on town roads.
It all culminates at the end of the week with a couple big votes in the state Senate.
Here are a few things to watch in the first full week of April:
Vermonters age 40-plus eligible
Beginning Monday, Vermonters age 40 and older became eligible for vaccination as the state continues its age banding approach to vaccination.
As of Friday, more than 27,800 Vermonters age 50 and older had made appointments to be vaccinated after that age group became eligible last Monday. Since vaccination was opened to all Vermonters of color and their families Thursday, more than 3,000 had registered for vaccination.
The next age group, Vermonters age 30 and older, will be eligible April 12.
Vote on constitutional amendments
The Vermont Senate will be voting on two proposed constitutional amendments on Friday.
Proposal 5 would enshrine abortion as a constitutional right in Vermont. The constitutional amendment was proposed in 2019 alongside a separate House bill that enshrined the rite in statute.
The second constitutional amendment, Proposal 2, would change wording in the Vermont Constitution that refers to slavery.
“This proposal would amend the Constitution of the State of Vermont to eliminate reference to slavery. Eliminating reference to slavery in the Vermont Constitution will serve as a foundation for addressing systemic racism in our State’s laws and institutions,” the amendment reads.
If the Senate approves both amendments, and the House also approves, they will go to voters in November 2022 to be finalized.
Sports practices begin
According to public health guidance from the state, teams are allowed to begin practice Monday, with interscholastic competition allowed to begin on March 17.
Teams, officials and spectators will need to follow public health guidance, including masking, sanitation and social distancing. Crowd size will be limited to 150, per state guidelines.
The state guidance also encourages families to find ways to get students to athletic events individually, to minimize the use of buses. Team social gatherings are also discouraged under the guidance.
Montgomery ATV discussion
On the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Montgomery Selectboard is discussion of a petition to allow use of ATVs on town roads.
The petition, brought by resident Brad Alexander, contains the same language as Article 9 on the 2021 Town Meeting ballot. It states: ”Shall the voters direct the selectboard to amend the Town of Montgomery’s all terrain vehicle ordinance dated August 18, 2003 to add Section IV #1 as follows: ‘The use of ATVs is authorized on all town roads located in the town of Montgomery, including Hazen’s Notch Road, Fuller Bridge Road, and, to the extent permitted by the State, along Vermont State Routes #118 and #242.’”
That warrant article failed on Town Meeting Day, 175-196.
The request seeks to open up Montgomery’s roads legally to the other end of Highway 58, bridging the gap between the town of Westfield and Richford, which have both already opened their roads, as well as opening Highways 118 and 242.
However, for permission the town would have to make a request with the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT), which would work closely with the Vermont ATV Sportsman Association (VASA) in deciding if a connection is both safe and necessary.
This weeks’ meetings
Monday, April 5
— St. Albans Town Selectboard to meet at 6:30 p.m.
— Highgate Recreation Commission meets at 5:30 p.m.
— Fairfax Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Richford Selectboard meets at 6 p.m.
— Montgomery Selectboard and Water Commission meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Franklin Recreation Department meets at 7 p.m.
— Fletcher Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 6
— Swanton Town Selectboard to meet at 7 p.m.
— Missisquoi Valley School District board meets at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7
— Highgate Library Trustees meet at 6:30 p.m.
— Northern Mountain Valley Unified Union School Board meets at 6 p.m.
— Maple Run Unified School District board meets at 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
— St. Albans Town Development Review Board to meet at 6:30 p.m.
— Highgate Development Review Board to meet at 6 p.m.
— Berkshire Development Review Board meets at 7 p.m.
— Richford Intelligence Based Policing meeting at 6:30 p.m.
— Franklin Haston Library Trustees meet at 6 p.m.
