There’s big news on the vaccine front this week, as beginning Thursday Vermonters age 60 and older are eligible for vaccine appointments. That age group along with the remaining population age groups and when they would be vaccinated was announced Friday by the Scott administration.
Locally, there are a few things to watch for this week. The Georgia School Board will be meeting Tuesday to discus next steps after the proposed school budget failed on Town Meeting Day, and Spectrum Youth & Family Services will be holding a sleep-out to raise awareness of student homelessness on Friday.
Here are four things to watch as we near the end of March:
1. Vermonters age 60-plus eligible for vaccine
Following an announcement earlier in the week that the state’s vaccine allocation was set to increase, Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that the state would return to distributing vaccines by age group, starting Thursday, March 25 with those age 60 and over.
In addition, the administration laid out the timeline for the remaining age groups: everyone aged 50 and older will be eligible four days later on March 29, everyone aged 40 and older will be able to register on April 5, Vermonters aged 30 and older will be eligible April 12, and on April 19, everyone 16 and older will be able to register for their COVID-19 vaccination
That’s not the only news for this week. Beginning Wednesday, bars will be under the same guidance as restaurants in the state, signifying a further loosening of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
2. Local testing event amid rising cases
Testing will be offered in Swanton this week after the state reported an increase in COVID-19 cases in the town, Alburgh and St. Albans City last week. This comes as the state recently reported a second variant of the virus has been detected in Franklin and nearby Chittenden counties.
The Vermont Department of Health and Missisquoi Valley Rescue will be holding a testing event on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Swanton Municipal Complex at 120 1st St.
Registration is highly encouraged, but not required. Visit www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing/where-get-tested to set up an appointment.
Vaccination clinics led by the Vermont National Guard are also scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the Collins Perley Sports Complex in St. Albans Town for school staff and any other eligible Vermonters. Visit www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine to learn more and schedule an appointment.
3. Georgia School Board to discuss budget
School officials are set to present several alternatives to the Georgia School Board in a virtual 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday.
After the proposed $14 million budget was voted down March 2, the Georgia School Board on March 9 directed Georgia Elementary School Principal Steve Emery and Middle School Principal Julie Conrad to come up with budget options to present to the board. The board will consider those options Tuesday on its way to scheduling a revote on the budget.
Insurance costs in particular helped swell the Georgia Elementary and Middle School’s budget from $13.5 million approved by voters last year to $14.1 million this year — a 4.51% increase.
Unless positions are cut, Conrad said at the March 9 meeting only roughly 6% of the budget can be controlled due to the number of fixed expenses.
4. Spectrum holding sleep-out
For the 10th year in a row, Spectrum will be holding a sleep-out to raise awareness for student homelessness. This year, nearly 300 people are set to participate in the virtual event, which runs from Friday at 7:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.
A virtual program will kick things off Friday, with a virtual coffee in the morning at 7 a.m. Saturday. All participants are sleeping outside overnight and raising funds to support youth facing homelessness.
Local teams will be raising money in the event that will go toward the recently opened drop-in center on Lake Street in St. Albans City.
Check out the Spectrum website and social media feeds for more information.
Local meetings
Monday, March 22
— Georgia Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Swanton Village Trustees meet at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 23
— Missisquoi Valley School District Board mets at 6:30 p.m.
— Enosburg Falls Village Trustees meet at 6:30 p.m.
— Georgia Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m.
— Georgia School Board meets at 6 p.m.
— St. Albans for the Future Board of Directors meets at 6 p.m.
— St. Albans Town Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 24
— Franklin West Supervisory Union Board meets at 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 25
— Swanton Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m.
— Montgomery Development Review Board meets at 5 p.m.
— St. Albans Town Development Review Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.