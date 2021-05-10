The second full week of May is a busy one for Franklin County. Two major infrastructure projects will begin this week, and the end of the week will see the reopening of the farmers’ market held in St. Albans City.
Here are four things to know this week:
1. Kingman Street project begins
On Monday, water main and preliminary work will commence on Kingman Street, beginning a transformation that will include new streetlights, landscaping, and new sidewalks and walkways as part of the city’s last planned downtown beautification project.
The project is going forward after voters approved a $1.5 million bond for the project on Town Meeting Day.
During the improvements, authorities say Kingman Street will be subject to one-way traffic and the public will no longer be able to park on the sides of the street.
Traffic and parking on Kingman Street is still slated to reopen fully by Nov. 25, city documents show, and any additional construction throughout May could continue for touch-ups — “final paving and line striping,” officials said.
2. Route 7 paving begins
According to a notice on the Town of Georgia website, paving on Route 7 is scheduled to begin Saturday with an estimated completion date of Oct. 15. The project, initially planned for 2022, was moved forward one year.
“Because of budget uncertainty, it was brought back to 2021,” said AOT Project Manager Brendan Kipp on Wednesday. “Projects can be variable for paving depending on how much the project is estimated to cost ... You might have a couple projects that might slide a few years.”
The paving project will stretch from the Georgia and Milton town line to the Town of St. Albans and City of St. Albans line, approximately 8 ½ miles along Route 7.
3. Northwest Farmers’ Market begins
The Northwest Farmers’ Market begins on Saturday, operating every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Taylor Park in St. Albans City.
Last year, because of the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, many of the state’s farmers’ markets either closed down or, as in the case of the Northwest Farmers’ Market in St. Albans City, the agricultural vendors transitioned to curbside pick-up stations where customers could still access their groceries.
But as a part of Gov. Phil Scott’s first stage of the Vermont Forward reopening plan, bars, clubs, churches and farmers’ markets will once again be open for business, complete with live music, events and prepared foods. All businesses will have to conform to the state’s universal guidance, which includes mask wearing and social distancing.
4. Montgomery public hearing
After they were voted down on Town Meeting Day in March, petitioners have revived two ballot issues that will be decided in a special vote on May 24. In the run up to that, the first of two public hearings on the issues at hand will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Montgomery Recreation Center Pavilion.
On May 24, voters in Montgomery will decide whether or not to allow the use of ATVs on town roads, and will decide whether or not to implement a special tax that would feed a sewer reserve fund that would allow the town to pay back debt obligations for a planned $11.8 million wastewater system.
This week’s meetingsMonday, May 10
— Georgia Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— St. Albans City Council meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Fairfield Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Swanton Village Trustees meet at 7 p.m.
— Berkshire Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Richford Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m.
— Fairfax School Board meets at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
— St. Albans Town Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Georgia Planning Commission mets at 7 p.m.
— Montgomery Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m.
— Swanton Village Library Trustees meet at 6 p.m.
— Enosburg-Richford Unified Union School District board meets at 5:30 p.m.
— Northwest Communications Union District meets at 6 p.m.
— Richford Development Review Board meets at 7 p.m.
— Enosburg Falls Village Trustees meet at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
— Franklin Water Department & Selectboard meets at 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
— St. Albans Town Development Review Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Highgate Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m.
— Berkshire Development Review Board meets at 7 p.m.
— Richford Economic Advancement Corporation meets at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.