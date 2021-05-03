The first week of May has come, and with it are further local opportunities for vaccination against COVID-19 as the state continues to progress toward an anticipated return to normality in the coming months.
This week also marks the first in which businesses under phase two of Vermont’s reopening plan can open under universal guidance.
Here are some things to know as we enter May:
1. Reopening plan progresses
Phase two of the Vermont Forward Plan began on Saturday, as Vermont met the milestone of 60% of residents having received at least one vaccine dose this week.
Indoor gatherings including one unvaccinated person for every 100 square feet up to 150 will be allowed, plus any number of vaccinated people. Outdoor gatherings would be restricted to 300, plus any number of vaccinated people. In addition, Group B businesses — restaurants, bars, clubs, religious facilities, manufacturing and public meetings, among other things — would adopt universal guidance.
Universal guidance gives organizations across the state five basic tenets to follow: Stay home if you are sick, wear a mask, ensure there are 6-foot spaces, practice good hygiene and know travel restrictions.
2. Vaccine appointments available
As Vermont continues to vaccinate all residents age 16 and older against COVID-19, the state Department of Health has announced that numerous appointments are available in the coming days in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
Appointments are available Monday at Fairfax Rescue Station, and Tuesday at both Congress and Main, and the Collins Perley Sports Complex in St. Albans
To schedule an appointment, visit www.healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or call 855-722-7878. If you already have an appointment scheduled and are looking to make an earlier appointment, your previous appointment must be cancelled before you register for a new one.
3. Cinco de Mayo
Locally, 14th Star Brewing is holding an event Wednesday in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. From 4 to 8 p.m., the brewery will be serving up it’s newest brew, “Champlainico,” a Mexican-style lager.
For more information and to reserve a space, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1186625625113941
4. Montgomery road project public hearing
The Montgomery Selectboard on Monday is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. in which contractor Dubois & King will present plans for a stabilization project on Longley Bridge Road. The project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration and the town through Vermont Agency of Transportation Municipal Assistance Bureau.
This week’s meetings
Monday, May 3
— St. Albans City Development Review Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
— St. Albans Town Selectboard meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Highgate Recreation Commission meets at 5:30 p.m.
— Fletcher Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Montgomery Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Richford Selectboard meets at 6 p.m.
— Enosburgh Selectboard and Enosburg Falls Village Trustees joint meeting at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
— Fairfax Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m.
— Georgia School Board meets at 6 p.m.
— Swanton Selectboard meets at
Wednesday, May 5
— Highgate Library Trustees meet at 6:30 p.m.
— Franklin Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Maple Run Unified School District board meets at 6 p.m.
— Northern Mountain Valley Unified Union School District board meets at 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 6
— Highgate Selectboard meets at 6:30 p.m.
