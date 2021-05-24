It's a big week for residents in Fairfax and Montgomery.
With their superintendent departing and the principalship at BFA Fairfax opening up, Fairfax residents will be able to weigh in on the high school's next principal this week. Meanwhile, voters in Montgomery will finally be able to weigh in on a couple of ballot items that were revived via petition after initially being voted down on Town Meeting Day earlier this year.
While that's going on, the state is continuing to march forward with more widely available vaccine clinics. On Friday, Gov. Phil Scott announced that if the state reaches 80% vaccination, he will lift all restrictions ahead of the already scheduled July 4 reopening. In tandem with that, the state has continued to roll out more walk-in, community and school-based clinics to increase vaccine accessibility.
Here are a few things to know as we approach the end of May:
Fairfax principal forum
As Franklin West Supervisory Union Superintendent Jim Tager prepares to depart and BFA Fairfax Principal John Tague steps up to replace him, the Fairfax School Board has announced two finalists to replace Tague as principal for the high school.
On Tuesday, residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the two candidates in a virtual forum. Wisconsin’s Andy Johnson, and BFA Fairfax’s longtime social studies and government teacher, Liz Noonan, are the finalists.
The two educators bring varied backgrounds to the table. Noonan has a background of government, civics and social studies, while Johnson is a longtime music educator.
The final candidate will be selected in a special meeting of the Fairfax School Board on Thursday, according to school officials.
Vaccine clinics
As Vermonters continue to get vaccinated in pursuit of fulfilling the state’s reopening goals, numerous walk-in community and school-based clinics are available locally.
School-based clinics are scheduled locally Tuesday at Grand Isle Elementary School from 3:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., Wednesday at Missisquoi Valley High School in Swanton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday at BFA Fairfax from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Montgomery vote
After they were voted down on Town Meeting Day in March, petitioners have revived two ballot issues that will be decided in a special vote on Monday. In the run up to that, two public hearings were held in the past two weeks to inform voters and give them a chance to ask questions regarding the ballot issues.
On May 24, voters in Montgomery will decide whether or not to allow the use of ATVs on town roads, and will decide whether or not to implement a special tax that would feed a sewer reserve fund that would allow the town to pay back debt obligations for a planned $11.8 million wastewater system.
Flags for veterans on display
Village Park in Swanton is set to take on a patriotic look beginning Saturday. Flags will be erected in the park to honor veterans and will remain until June 5, according to town documents.
The move comes ahead of Memorial Day, when organizations around the state will pay homage to veterans who lost their lives in service to this country.
Green Mountain Post 1 American Legion will be hosting a Memorial Day parade and ceremony in the Park on Monday, May 31. The parade will be stepping out from BFA at 10:30 a.m., marching north on Main Street past the park up Bank Street, right on Church and into the park. A ceremony in the park will include speakers.
This weeks meetings
Monday, May 24
— Georgia Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Swanton Village Trustees meet at 7 p.m.
— Fairfield Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Bakersfield Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Sheldon Selectboard meets at 7:30 p.m.
— Berkshire Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
— St. Albans City Downtown Board and Board of Directors of St. Albans for the Future meet at 6 p.m.
— St. Albans City Police Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m.
— St. Albans Town Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Georgia Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m.
— Swanton Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Montgomery Selectboard meets at 5 p.m.
— Northwest Communications Union District board meets at 6 p.m.
— Enosburgh Selectboard meets at 6 p.m.
— Enosburg Falls Village Trustees meet at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
— Enosburgh Development Review Board 6:30 p.m.
— Fletcher School Board meets at 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
— St. Albans Town Development Review Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Swanton Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m.
— Fairfax School Board meets at 6 p.m.
