3SquaresVT/"food stamp" recipients now have until Wednesday, August 9 to submit replacement requests for food loss due to flooding.
Those affected can now expect to receive up to one months worth of their benefit and can start the process by calling the Vermont Economic Services Line at 1-800-479-6151.
If you do not have access to a phone you can complete and date page 1 of Form 271 and mail or electronically submit it to Vermont Economic Services.
Form 271 can be found here and uploaded here. It can also be mailed to the following address:
Economic Services Division
280 State Drive
Waterbury, VT 05671-1500
Check out more information about the program and additional resources here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.