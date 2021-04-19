While last week ended on a somber note with the weather, this week begins on a high as the final age group in the state’s vaccine rollout becomes eligible for vaccination.
That’s followed by an informational meeting on a proposed revised school budget in Georgia on Tuesday, ahead of a special vote on April 27.
Here are three things to know this week:
1. Georgia budget informational meeting
Ahead of a scheduled April 27 special vote, the Georgia School Board will be holding an informational meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. on a proposed revised budget that is less than the budget that failed on Town Meeting Day.
Unlike on Town Meeting Day, ballots will not be mailed out to voters automatically.
The original proposed $14.1 million budget reflected a 4.51% increase over the prior year, with much of the cost coming down to mandated spending that couldn’t be altered. According to a flyer shared by the school district, health insurance costs accounted for more than 62% of the district’s increased spending, and along with $253,350 in contracted wage increases for teachers, led to a total increase of $610,686 over last year’s budget that couldn’t be altered.
At the board’s March 9 meeting, Georgia Middle School Principal Julie Conrad and Georgia Elementary School Principal Steve Emery said they would revisit the budget and devise options for the board to consider. The $13,942,392 “Plan A” budget proposal board members considered during Tuesday’s special meeting is $177,844 less than the budget that failed on Town Meeting Day.
The savings were largely found by three teaching positions that will be retiring ($73,960), updated tuition numbers accounting for fewer students ($66,864), shifting a portion of nurse position funding to an ESSER grant ($11,300) and projected HRA funding savings ($25,000), according to documents shared with the school board.
2. Vermonters age 16 and older eligible
Beginning Monday at 6 a.m., Vermonters age 16 and older become eligible for vaccination in Vermont. This is the final age group to become eligible, as none of the vaccines approved for emergency use can currently be used for those under age 16.
Vermont students between ages 16 and 18 were given a head start, and were able to schedule appointments starting Saturday. Because people in this age group can only receive the Pfizer vaccine, they were given a head start on signups, according to state officials.
3. Testing options in Franklin County
Sheldon was the only town to register a rise in COVID-19 cases in Franklin or Grand Isle counties this past week, according to an update from Erin Creley, public health services district director for the St. Albans office of the state Department of Health.
In addition to free testing at the Swanton Municipal Complex from 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through April, testing will also be held at the following sites each week:
Monday: 53 Main St. in Richford, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Fairfax Health Center, 1199 Main St., 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m.
Wednesday: Enosburg Health Center, 382 Main St., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday: St. Albans VFW, 353 Lake St., 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m.
This week’s meetings
Monday, April 19
— St. Albans City Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m.
— St. Albans Town Selectboard meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Georgia Conservation Commission meets at 7 p.m.
— Fairfax Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Highgate Recreation Commission meets at 5:30 p.m.
— Fletcher Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Richford Selectboard meets at 6 p.m.
— Enosburgh-Richford UUSD Board meets at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20
— Swanton Town Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Highgate Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m.
— Franklin Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m.
— Fletcher Development Review Board meets at 7 p.m.
— Richford Conservation Commission meets at 4:30 p.m.
— Georgia School Board holding budget informational meeting at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
— Franklin Selectboard meets at 6 p.m.
— Enosburgh Recreation Committee meets at 5 p.m.
— Maple Run Unified School District Board meets at 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
— St. Albans Town Development Review Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Swanton Town Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.