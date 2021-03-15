The late throes of winter are set to return this week after an unseasonably warm week, and it comes just in time for a municipal debate.
The Swanton Selectboard is scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday to determine the fate of a plot of town-owned land. Some argue the town should sell to a developer to construct an apartment building, while others insist the plot should be used to construct a community facility.
And let’s not forget St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday.
Here are three things to watch as we go through mid-March:
1. Swanton land debate
Swanton could be looking at some fresh new apartments on 4th Street in a few years on property that has been for sale for almost a decade, officials say.
But only if the people of Swanton say yes, and all are invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. to discuss the issue.
The triangular property across the street from Swanton Elementary School measures just over an acre, Guilmette said, and will sell for $100,000 to Tyler Stanislas if a purchase and sale agreement is reached.
However, other leaders and community members have argued against selling the property, saying that a community center could be built on the plot for gatherings and other town events.
2. Weather cooling down again
Compared to this past week, temperatures are set to return to normal this week, with temperatures shifting back down to the mid-30s on average.
There’s going to be a glimpse of warmth Wednesday, with temperatures up to 49 according to the AccuWeather forecast, but Monday’s anticipated high of 18 degrees will be a rude awakening after the last week.
Chilly conditions may not be the only thing Old Man Winter has in store for the northeast for this week, according to the weather service. AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the future track of the storm unleashing heavy snow and severe thunderstorms across the central United States for potential impacts to the northeast early this week.
3. St. Patrick’s Day
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and traditional gatherings are subdued compared to prior years, St. Patrick’s Day events in the area don’t seem to be too numerous this year.
In St. Albans, 14th Star Brewing is holding a celebration featuring it's new dry Irish stout, along with traditional Irish fare starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3cy3Njd
There are a few spots holding events in Burlington. Catering By Dale is holding a traditional Irish meal on Wednesday at 3 p.m., and reservations must be made by Monday. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3vmqS0S
The Burlington Paint and Sip Studio will be holding a pint glass painting event Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3trxedZ
This week’s meetings
Monday, March 15
St. Albans City Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m.
St. Albans Town Selectboard meets at 6:30 p.m.
Enosburgh Selectboard meets at 6 p.m.
Georgia Library Trustees meet at 6 p.m.
Georgia Conservation Commission meets at 7 p.m.
Fairfax Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
Berkshire Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
Franklin Recreation Department meets at 7 p.m.
Richford Selectboard meets at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 16
Swanton Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
Highgate Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m.
Franklin Planing Commission meets at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17
Enosburgh Recreation Committee meets at 5 p.m.
Maple Run School Board meets at 6 p.m.
Franklin Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
Highgate Selectboard meets at 6:30 p.m.
