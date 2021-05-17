Vermont is continuing to push COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, and with the recent emergency authorization of vaccine use for residents age 12 to 15, an additional 27,000 are now eligible. The state has added numerous walk-in clinics and is working with schools to hold in-house clinics across Vermont this week.
Also marking the state’s progress in the fight against COVID-19, Gov. Phil Scott announced that Vermont would accelerate its reopening timeline, moving to phase three of the Vermont Forward Plan. Under this guidance, no quarantine or testing is required for cross-state travel, masking and physical distancing is not required for vaccinated individuals, and gathering restrictions were further loosened to allow 1 unvaccinated person for ever 50 square feet up to 300 people indoors, and gatherings of up to 900 people outdoors, along with any number of vaccinated individuals.
Here are a few things to know this week:
1. Vaccine clinics this week
The Agency of Education has been setting up vaccination and walk-in vaccination clinics for those ages 12-15, many of which will be held at school sites around the state.
According to state officials, starting Monday, parents can come to a clinic and give consent in person, complete and sign the vaccine consent form and send it in with their child, or a member of the vaccination staff can call the parent or guardian and document consent given over the phone.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced further vaccination opportunities Friday, including a Thursday, May 20 walk-in clinic at North Beach in Burlington.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 21, 22 and 23, Vermont’s EMS and fire departments will host clinics at over 32 sites throughout Vermont, including on Church Street in Burlington on Saturday, May 22.
2. Swanton Community Yard Sale
A Swanton Community-wide Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, May 22, with a limited number of spaces available in the Village Green Park. Spaces will be first-come, first-served, according to a notice on the village website. Contact swantonyardsale@gmail.com to reserve a space.
The event is sponsored by the Swanton Enhancement Project.
3. Montgomery vote informational hearing
After they were voted down on Town Meeting Day in March, petitioners have revived two ballot issues that will be decided in a special vote on May 24. In the run up to that, the second public hearing on the issues at hand will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. online.
On May 24, voters in Montgomery will decide whether or not to allow the use of ATVs on town roads, and will decide whether or not to implement a special tax that would feed a sewer reserve fund that would allow the town to pay back debt obligations for a planned $11.8 million wastewater system.
This week’s meetingsMonday, May 17
— St. Albans City Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m.
— St. Albans Town Selectboard meets at 6 p.m.
— Fairfax Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Georgia Conservation Commission meets at 7 p.m.
— Highgate Recreation Commission meets at 5:30 p.m.
— Montgomery Selectboard and Water Commission meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Fletcher Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Richford Selectboard meets at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18
— Richford Conservation Commission meets at 4:30 p.m.
— Highgate Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m.
— Swanton Town Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Franklin Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m.
— Fletcher School Board meets at 6 p.m.
— Missisquoi Valley School District Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19
— Richford Intel Based Policing meeting at 6:30 p.m.
— Enosburgh Recreation Committee meets at 5 p.m.
— Franklin Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Highgate Selectboard meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Swanton Town Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m.
— Maple Run Unified School District Board meets at 6 p.m.
— Fairfax School Board meets at 6 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
