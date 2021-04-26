As April comes to an end, voters in Georgia will hit the ballots for the second time this year to vote on the school district budget, which has been revised after a failed vote on Town Meeting Day.
Meanwhile, while all Vermonters age 16 and older are now eligible for vaccination against COVID-19, eligibility is set to expand further this week. And the week will end with an environmentally-friendly Vermont tradition.
Here are three things to know for the last week in April:
1. Georgia school budget revote
Residents on Tuesday will vote on a revised school budget proposal that is less than the budget put before voters on Town Meeting Day.
The Georgia School Board agreed to put a $13.9 million budget before voters after the initial proposed $14.1 million budget was shot down on Town Meeting Day — one of three school budgets to fail across the state on March 2. Board members agreed to hold the vote by Australian ballot on Tuesday, April 27 at the Georgia Elementary and Middle School gymnasium.
The original proposed $14.1 million budget reflected a 4.51% increase over the prior year, with much of the cost coming down to mandated spending that couldn’t be altered. According to a flyer shared by the school district, health insurance costs accounted for more than 62% of the district’s increased spending, and along with $253,350 in contracted wage increases for teachers, led to a total increase of $610,686 over last year’s budget that couldn’t be altered.
The savings were largely found by three teaching positions that will be retiring ($73,960), updated tuition numbers accounting for fewer students ($66,864), shifting a portion of nurse position funding to an ESSER grant ($11,300) and projected HRA funding savings ($25,000), according to documents shared with the school board.
2. Vaccine eligibility expands
Jenney Samuelson, deputy secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, announced during a press conference Friday that out-of-state college students and part-time Vermont residents would be able to schedule vaccine appointments starting Thursday.
Gov. Phil Scott said that if an out-of-state student opted to get their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in Vermont, they could receive their second dose in Vermont or opt to receive the second dose in their home state.
This comes after news over the weekend that the pause in use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which was brought about following six women experienced blood clotting issues — has been lifted in Vermont.
3. Green Up Day
Green Up Day in Vermont is a spring tradition where Vermonters head out into their communities to care for the environment residents are so passionate about. And on May 1 this year, there is going to be a local twist on the annual vent.
The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition is hoping to encourage folks to clean up as many cigarette butts as possible this Green Up Day with a “Butt Litter Counts” contest.
“Anyone who counts their collected cigarette butts and emails or sends us a Facebook post or message with the results will be entered into a drawing for a gift card. It’s that simple. As you and your household members grab your masks, work gloves, and green trash bags to head out and help beautify our communities, please don’t overlook cigarette butts and other tobacco and vape litter,” said Amy Brewer, of the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition.
This week’s meetings
Monday, April 26
— Georgia Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Swanton Village Trustees meet at 7 p.m.
— Sheldon Selectboard meets at 7:30 p.m.
— Bakersfield Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Berkshire Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Franklin Recreation Department meets at 7 p.m.
— Franklin West Supervisory Union Board holding special meeting at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27
— St. Albans City Downtown Board & Board of Directors for St. Albans for the Future meets at 6 p.m.
— St. Albans Town Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Georgia Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m.
— Highgate Village Core Master Plan Commission meets at 6 p.m.
— Enosburgh Selectboard meets at 6 p.m. for an executive session
— Enosburg Falls Village Trustees meet at 6:30 p.m.
— Fletcher School Board holding special meeting at 6:30 p.m.
— Missisquoi Valley School District meets at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28
— Enosburgh Development Review Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Enosburg Falls Vital Village Design Alternatives meets at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.