While there is still some time in winter to go, things are expected to get warmer this week, just in time for Enosburg Falls’ annual Town Meeting Day vote.
While most communities in Franklin County and Vermont held Town Meeting Day votes on March 2, the village of Enosburg Falls will be holding its meeting Tuesday. The three days following that vote are expected to be in the upper 40s and even over 50 degrees this week.
Kicking all this off will be Phase 5A of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which will open eligibility to educators and school staff, first responders, correctional officers and those age 55 and older with a certain list of high-risk conditions.
Here are three things to watch in the second week of March in Franklin County:
1. Enosburg Village meeting
On Tuesday, Enosburg Village residents will vote on a $1 million budget, as well as a proposal to pursue financing of up to $282,000 to repave Depot Street, a section of the north end of Pleasant Street, a section of the south end of Church Street, and a section of the east end of Missisquoi Street.
Polls open at 10 a.m and close at 7 p.m., and are located at the Enosburgh Emergency Services Building at 83 Sampsonville Road. Voters will also select two village trustees for three-year terms, a village clerk for a one-year term, a treasurer for a one-year term and a moderator for a one-year term.
2. Next phase of vaccination
This week, school staff, first responders, corrections officials and those age 55 and older with certain high-risk conditions are able to schedule vaccination appointments under Phase 5A.
Clinics will be held at individual school districts, and staff will be advised by their employers on how to register, according to state officials. Appointments can also be scheduled at Walgreens, although officials are urging eligible individuals not to double book appointments.
The state is establishing clinics for seven school districts to start, and is finalizing details for an additional 28 clinics for the coming weeks. The initial districts are Harwood, Springfield, Barre, North Country, Rutland City, Mill River and Bennington County schools.
To schedule an appointment, call 855-722-7878 or visit the Health Department website at https://bit.ly/3qmHXUK
3. Warmer weather
Vermont is in for much warmer weather in the second half of this week, teasing the spring season to come.
After spending the weekend in the low 20s, temperatures are supposed to slowly rise before jumping up. According to Accuweather, the temperature in St. Albans on Tuesday is forecast to be 43 degrees and partly cloudy, with the temperature jumping up to 53 degrees Wednesday with similar conditions.
Accuweather predicts temperatures will decline from there, dropping to 49 degrees Thursday followed by 40 degrees and 33 degrees the ensuing two days.
Monday, March 8
— St. Albans City Council meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Georgia Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Swanton Village Trustees meet at 7 p.m.
— Enosburgh-Richford UUSD board meets at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9
— St. Albans Town Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Georgia Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m.
— Fairfax Development Review Board meets at 7 p.m.
— Swanton Village Library Trustees meet at 6 p.m.
— Missisquoi Valley School Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Alburgh Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Enosburg Falls Village Trustees meet at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
— St. Albans Town Development Review Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Berkshire Development Review Board meets at 7 p.m.
