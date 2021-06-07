It’s an exciting time for high school seniors across Franklin County as we enter the first full week of June. Graduations are scheduled to take place this weekend, and seniors at BFA St. Albans will have a series of events to participate in every day leading up to the big day.
Amid those graduations, residents in Georgia will have their own community event to attend, as the Majors baseball field is set to be dedicated to the late Ed Brehaut.
Here are three things to know this week in Franklin County:
1. Graduations
Franklin County high schools are ready for graduation, with the majority taking place Saturday.
Missisquoi Valley Union High School is the lone graduation ceremony taking place Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m. Enosburg Falls High School, BFA St. Albans and BFA Fairfax all hold graduation ceremonies Saturday. BFA Fairfax ceremonies begin at 10 a.m., BFA St. Albans and Enosburg ceremonies begin at 11 a.m.
2. Senior Week
After a school year like no other, BFA St. Albans seniors will be getting a weeklong sendoff. It started on Saturday with “PromFire” and continues Monday with Break Out to the Bay, a car parade going from the high school to St. Albans Bay.
After receiving their caps, gowns and yearbooks Tuesday, all BFA seniors are invited to Taylor Park for pizza, refreshments, a “Wall of Fame,” music, yearbook signing and even some magic. The Spirit of Ethan Allen Cruise launches at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday from Burlington, where seniors will be able to party until 5:30 with their friends — many of whom they haven’t seen in a long time.
From 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, the BFA Boosters are setting up an outdoor movie night with popcorn and a wide-open snack bar at the Collins Perley Complex, and seniors are encouraged to wear their senior T-shirts to the event. After a graduation rehearsal and get-together on Friday, seniors will take part in graduation on Saturday.
3. Georgia baseball field dedication
The Georgia Little League Committee has announced the dedication of the Majors baseball field in honor of the late Ed Brehaut, according to a notice on the town website. A brief ceremony and sign unveiling is scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. A food truck selling burgers, fries and other American style food will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Baseball games will be starting at 10 a.m. and will be in action most of the day.
“Ed’s lasting example of volunteering, coaching and encouragement is the bedrock of a great community. The Little League Committee will remember those characteristics every time that we remember Ed while viewing the beautiful sign,” the notice reads.
This week's meetings
Monday, June 7
— St. Albans City Development Review Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
— St. Albans Town Selectboard meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Richford Selectboard meets at 6 p.m.
— Berkshire Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Fletcher Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
— St. Albans Town Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Swanton Village Library Trustees meet at 6 p.m.
— Georgia Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m.
— Montgomery Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m.
— Enosburg-Richford Unified Union School District board meets at 5:30 p.m.
— Northwest Communications Union District meets at 4 p.m.
— Richford Zoning/Development Review Board meets at 7 p.m.
— Fletcher Development Review Board meets at 7 p.m.
— Enosburg Falls Trustees meet at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
— Franklin Water Department meets at 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
— Haston Library Trustees meet at 6 p.m.
— St. Albans Town Development Review Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Berkshire Development Review Board meets at 7 p.m.
