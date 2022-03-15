ST. ALBANS CITY — At the start of the new session for St. Albans City Council, councilors heard about the city’s financial health, borrowed funds and updated its affiliation fee program.
Here’s a rundown of the actions taken by councilors during their March meeting.
Route 7 North Sewer District Water Affiliation Fee
To shore up language exempting developers in the Route 7 North Sewer District from paying an affiliation fee on new builds, city council agreed to re-adopt its affiliation fee ordinance with updated language during its March meeting.
City council agreed to establish a new water affiliation fee for those seeking water allocations in the Route 7 North Sewer District, which encompasses an area near the border of Swanton and St. Albans near the Interstate 89 intersection. A small section of the district is located in the Town of Swanton.
City Manager Dominic Cloud said the prior language exempting the fees for developers in the district was just an oversight when the ordinance was first drafted in 2015.
The affiliation fee sits at the center of an ongoing disagreement over water/sewer infrastructure between the City and the Town of St. Albans. The fee itself is a perpetual additional charge based on property assessments on top of more standard water usage fees that any property owner or developer must agree to pay if they are to seek water or sewer service from the City of St. Albans.
State Sen. Corey Parent (R-St. Albans), who is also the town’s director of operations, recently advocated for a bill under review in the Vermont Statehouse that would declare the fee illegal. State Sen. Jeanette White (D-Putney) sees it as a property tax on residents outside of the city’s boundaries. The bill, however, remains in committee.
The new ordinance introduced Monday adds the fee to all water hookups in the Route 7 North Sewer District. Council was introduced to the ordinance on its first reading Monday, but they also passed an emergency ordinance that would put the new language in place to span the time until council could officially adopt the change.
Cloud said the emergency ordinance would help prevent a run on developers seeking water allocations before the new language is put in place.
The annual water fee would be 14 cents per $100 of assessed property value, if developers decided to build in the sewer district. Cloud said an earlier agreement about wastewater use had already been agreed to, so the city could not add its sewer affiliation fee.
For those seeking services outside the Route 7 District, the annual affiliation fee is 32 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
The updated ordinance also changes how the city tracks affiliation fees. The new language requires that approved allocations be recorded with the municipality where the property is located.
Bills for the fee will also be sent out quarterly instead of annually.
Such changes would solve some concerns expressed by affiliation fee payers who spoke against the affiliation fee after they saw the annual bill for the first time.
When asked about the new affiliation fee’s effect on development in the district — which Parent brought forward as one of his reasons to contest the fee in the legislature — Cloud challenged the idea.
“It’s still cheaper to [develop] in the town than in the city,” Cloud said. “Everybody who I talk to, from the head of regional development, to bankers, to realtors, everybody says they can’t keep up anymore. Everything is hot. There’s no evidence. Show me a project that it [the fee] slowed down. And if it did, maybe it should be in the city.”
Borrowed Funds
Financing played a large part in the Monday meeting as councilors reviewed the city’s financial audit and approved a number of financial products to fund ongoing and new projects.
Aldis Hill Water Tank Loan
City council approved borrowing a construction loan of $2.3 million from the State Revolving Loan Program to fund construction of the planned Aldis Hill Water Tank to expand the city’s water storage capacity.
Voters approved construction of the new water tank back in 2021, and the city plans to start putting the project out to bid by March 24 with a groundbreaking scheduled for May. Public works director Marty Manahan estimated the project would be completed by January 2023.
The tank would replace the Aldis Hill storage tank originally built in 1953, which can then be repaired after the new tank is completed.
The total disruption for water service would be roughly an hour or two as the city switches lines, Manahan said.
Pool Finance Loan
To deal with the costs associated with the construction of the new St. Albans City Pool, councilors agreed to a long-term $5 million bond sponsored by the Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA). The state agency helped the City of St. Albans find a good deal on the bond, director of administration Tom Leitz said.
The bond, to be provided by Mascoma Bank, has a 2.14% fixed rate to be paid back over 25 years.
Downtown development
Councilors also agreed to a $430,000 loan to purchase and redevelop the two buildings on the northwest corner of the Kingman and Main streets.
Businesses – Nourish and As the Crow Flies – occupy both buildings, but Cloud said the city will be updating the spaces upstairs, which include four to six units depending on how the space is divided.
Kingman Street
While voters and St. Albans City Council have both approved the upgrading of Kingman Street, the city decided to seek additional dollars – $323,500 – from the state’s revolving loan funds.
A similar portion of the project’s cost had been forgiven by the state through a grant, so the city decided to seek the remaining dollars that have been already-approved for the project to pay for underground upgrades that went over budget.
Outside Audit
Zack Fentross with Melanson CPAs also presented a review of the audit results of the city’s last fiscal year. Recommendations made to the city include implementing regular departmental internal audits, improving controls over system user rights and implementing an information technology policy.
Written responses by city’s management, however, were considered as enough to clear the recommendations.
The responses, as well as information for the above financial products, can be found in city’s council meeting packet, which can be accessed by viewing the online version of this article.
Other items
Additional items approved by city council include adopting an updated planned unit development rule created to help the city increase housing density on specific projects, re-electing Ward 6 Alderperson Chad Spooner as city council president and approving the city’s proposed ward changes.
Ward 4 Alderperson Mike McCarthy had been leading the charge on updating the city’s ward map to better align with state representative districts. The ordinance adopted was the first to change the city’s wards since 1968, and updated language concerning city council representation calls for the city to re-examine the wards after each decennial census to keep them up-to-date.
The March meeting was also the first official meeting for new Ward 2 Alderperson Newell Decker, who had been sworn in at a special meeting held in the first week of March. Mayor Tim Smith welcomed Decker to council, and asked him if he had any comments that he’d like to make.
“I’m observing,” Decker said. “I’m taking things in.”
