FRANKLIN COUNTY — Three students from Enosburg Falls High School will showcase their talent and heart next month at Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen competition.
Leah Gervais of Enosburg, Aubrianna Mayette of Sheldon and Ava Walker of Montgomery will compete with girls from across the state April 16 in Stowe.
The pageant’s categories include: personal interview, evening wear, fitness and on-stage question.
“I would definitely not be a part of it if we were judged based on what we look like,” Gervais, or Miss Maple Leaf, told the Messenger. “This organization has really taught me how to speak and how to be confident in who I am as a person. And it's really given us the platform to do amazing things in our community.”
Prior to the competition, each delegate must come up with a social impact initiative and promote it in her community. On stage, they will be interviewed about the project, asked to perform a talent and participate in a group dance routine.
Ahead of the big day, the girls have been fundraising for their initiatives, practicing their singing voices and selecting the perfect wardrobe.
“I’ve also got to practice walking in heels,” Walker, Miss Green Mountains, said laughing. “I'm not the best at it.”
“It really is crunch time,” said Mayette, Miss Missisquoi.
Q: Why are you competing in this pageant?
Leah: I've been involved with the Miss Vermont organization since I was four years old. I was a part of a mentor program they have called the Red Clover Kid program, and I just fell in love with the program, and it became a really big dream of mine to become Miss Vermont's Teen or Miss Vermont.
I’ve noticed the confidence girls gain through the organization and the scholarships that they earn and of course, the relationships formed throughout the experience.
Aubrianna: I have been doing pageants my whole life. In New York, I had been working with an organization that was similar to Miss Vermont called Spirited.
I wanted to do Miss Vermont because I want to spread the word of education here in Franklin County, and I really want to do something for my community.
Ava: My best friend, she was like, ‘You would suit this pageant really well.’ And I know she had done it for years before me.
I figured since I was in high school, I wanted to explore new things, and I thought this was something new that I could enjoy. Plus, I get to meet all these amazing women.
Q: What is your social impact initiative?
Leah: I own a nonprofit that I founded in January called It Makes Sense. It's my community service initiative, but it's really something that I hope to take outside of the Miss Vermont organization as well.
I work for awareness and accessibility for those with disabilities, and I was inspired because I'm the older sister to someone with Down syndrome. I grew up going through the education system with her, and I noticed how hard it can be to get the tools you need and the stigma around needing tools. I also noticed a lot of students did not know what disabilities are and that can translate to a very negative environment for those with disabilities.
I just did a fundraiser for my nonprofit where I raised $1,500 to supply schools in Franklin County with sensory tools.
Aubrianna: Mine is BEARS which stands for “Be Excited About Reading.” I wanted to do this because as a kid, I had a comprehension disability. I had a hard time with reading, but I ended up working through it, and now I can read at the college level and I love reading. My whole room is like a library.
Once I moved to Franklin County, I started noticing there weren't a lot of libraries and if there were libraries, it was very crowded and small. I’m collecting books to donate to kids and schools. Right now, I have 284 but my goal is 1,000.
I just really want to spread the word that reading can be absolutely fun. I want kids to really have that experience of opening a book and going to a new world.
Ava: Mine is called Happy Campers. I’ve been raising money and collecting supplies for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, a camp for children who have had or have cancer. Cancer runs in my family unfortunately; my grandmother has had breast cancer, my great grandmother had it too.
I've been going to one summer camp all of my life, and I want to give as many kids the opportunity to go to camp. Especially those who have been impacted by cancer.
I've been raising money on my Facebook and Instagram platforms, and I've also collected many items that kids might need at camp. I’m planning to go to Ta-Kum-Ta in the next couple of weeks to donate it all.
Q: What talent will you be performing?
Leah: I am a vocalist. I've been singing for as long as I can remember. I'm going to be singing “A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson, and I'm super excited about it. It was a really big moment for Kelly Clarkson when she sang it; she won American Idol.
For me, the meaning of the song is that this is the moment you've been waiting for, and that's what I want to bring to the stage.
Aubrianna: I am also singing. I am singing “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion. I've been raised on this song, and I really like the movie it’s from.
I also really like the message that no matter what position you are in, you can keep going to reach your goal.
Ava: I'm doing a spoken word piece that I wrote called “Two of me.” It's about divorce, because I am the child of divorce.
I thought about making my community service initiative about divorce, but I feel like it would have almost been harder. I wanted to spread awareness about children of divorce, and I felt like this was the perfect way to do that.
