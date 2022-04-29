ENOSBURG FALLS — The Cold Hollow Career Center brought home 10 medals in 13 categories in this year’s SkillsUSA competition at Vermont Technical College, including three gold medals.
The competition, which took place in the first week of April, pits students against one another in task-oriented competitions limited by time, materials and space. Teachers must watch with bated breath while their students brave the tension of the tasks, competing against strangers and subject to the will of judges.
But teachers like Seth Hungerford, who teaches construction at CHCC, said the students at CHCC are astoundingly capable. According to Hungerford, their ability to handle the pressure and remember their teachings in a high-stress environment are just some of the qualities that made this year’s competition — after no in-person competition last year — one to remember.
This year’s three medalists are Ryan Lumbra, Kolten Robtoy and Cayden Yates, all of whom will be traveling to Georgia in June to represent CHCC in the national Skills USA competition next month. They will fly down and pit their skills against the best in the nation, hoping to once again bring home the gold.
One of them is bringing a little piece of the Green Mountains to the peach and pecan state: maple trees, to introduce southerners to Vermont’s liquid gold and his family’s legacy.
Automotive
Richford resident and CHCC senior Ryan Lumbra, 17, brought home the gold in automotive for the first time for his teacher despite the fact that cars aren’t really a passion of his. He works at Lutz’s Automotive in Montgomery.
Lumbra is a self-proclaimed, semi-professional tinkerer.
“I like taking things apart and putting them back together,” Lumbra said. “I like to fix lots of things, not just cars.”
Lumbra was tasked with repairing brake lines and performing professional exercises on equipment in real time in front of judges.
Lumbra said he’s often found at his dad’s side helping fix anything from plumbing to even tricky electrical work. He likes solving problems, he said, because it challenges him to find, investigate and ultimately feel proud that he’s solved it — because he almost always does.
Almost. There was, of course, the lawnmower incident.
“When I was like, 14, I had a lawnmower,” Lumbra began. “I was mowing the lawn for a guy in town, and he gave me one that needed some work, so I tore the motor out of it … but then my basement was kind of flooded with gasoline. I probably should have done that one in the garage.”
Lumbra has come a long way from the lawnmower days. Brenda Westcom, the administrative assistant for CHCC, was having problems with her car around the time when the students were on their way to their competition. On the bus ride there, Westcom said she described her car troubles to Lumbra, who listened intently and gave his diagnosis.
According to her mechanic, Lumbra was spot on.
“I thought it was her wheel speed sensor, because there was something going on with her traction control and her ABS light was on,” Lumbra said.
His tasks included a written exam and various auto repairs that he had to diagnose and repair while others alongside him did the same. It was a race against time and competition, and Lumbra emerged victorious.
To congratulate him on his feat, Snap-On Tools awarded Lumbra with a professional-grade wrench set worth over $400, which comes with a lifetime warranty.
Carpentry
Bakersfield resident and CHCC senior Kolten Robtoy brought home the gold for Carpentry and the bronze for Technical Mathematics, but he’s technically enrolled in Construction Technology 2. He grew up in his family’s business, R&R construction.
“It feels really good, I’m really proud of myself,” Robtoy said. “I went in with the mindset that I was going to win, and I just did my best and worked hard.”
To secure his win, he had to follow a set of blueprints to build a dog house in a 12-by-12-foot space, answer a 35-question quiz, and calculate a stairs layout using mathematics. While the competition was fierce, Robtoy reverted to his teachings and quickly gained steam.
“He got in his zone,” said Hungerford.
Robtoy’s dog house had to have a door and a window in it, but he also had to frame the roof and walls and use math to figure out where the door and the window were located on the finished structure. The challenge strengthened and honed his skills that he learned from his father, and he looked forward to accessing his renewed knowledge helping his dad.
“I felt like helping my dad would be a good way to learn and help my dad more by being more knowledgeable,” Robtoy said of his decision to enroll in CHCC’s construction program.
Robtoy’s skills in construction and carpentry may be genetic, but his training started very young. He fondly recalled nights when his dad, Edward Robtoy, would come home from work and the two would build birdhouses together.
“He’d bring stuff home and we would somehow make it into a birdhouse,” Robtoy said. “They were simple and easy for me to make, and they were cute. We probably had around 30 birdhouses down there.”
Robtoy and others couldn’t compete last year because of COVID-19, and this year was his first year not only competing, but bringing back a medal.
Job Skill Demonstration
Sixteen-year-old Fairfield student Cayden Yates has maple sugar running in his veins. His family has been sugaring since 1965.
“I’ve been around sugaring my entire life,” Yates said. “I already knew a lot about forestry, so I figured that I would learn more about something I didn’t know about, so I chose construction because I figured I could find a career there if I wanted to.”
When the SkillsUSA competition came around, he went to Hungerford and said he wanted to bring something non-construction related. He wanted to bring his lifelong skill of sugaring to the technical stage, and teach the judges how to set up industrial sap lines (lateral tubing) using real maple trees. He had between five and seven minutes and a corralled area to show the judges how to do what he’s been doing since he could walk.
“I showed them how to set up lines from the main line to the actual tree, and then how to put drops in from the lateral line to the spout,” Yates said.
Yates and his family tap 16,000 trees on his family’s property and Yates hopes to run his own sugaring operation someday. For now, Yates and Hungerford are just trying to figure out how to get Yates’ tree and tube contraption onto a plane and off of it in one piece. CDL Maple Sugaring Equipment out of St. Albans agreed to pay the shipping costs, but the real task will be introducing southerners to Vermont’s liquid gold.
“One of my judges here was the national judge for SkillsUSA, and she had absolutely no idea what was going on (during my presentation),” Yates said. “So when I’m down there (in Georgia) … I will really have to explain it. I’ll give them a little sample after the judging is done, because if I gave them Vermont maple syrup beforehand it would just be bribery.”
