ST. ALBANS — Twenty-eight inmates and five staff members at the Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) have tested positive for COVID-19, the Dept. of Corrections announced Thursday evening.
After three staff and one inmate tested positive for the disease, the facility was placed on lockdown Monday and all staff and inmates tested.
DOC said results have been received for 167 of the 238 staff and inmates tested. The remaining results are expected Friday.
The 28 inmates will be moved to the St. Johnsbury facility, where 90 cells were previously emptied and clean for the use of COVID-19 positive inmates.
Currently these inmates are asymptomatic, DOC said.
The staff will be quarantined and not report to work.
On Monday, all staff and inmates at the facility were issued masks to wear at all times.
DOC announced that all Vermont prison facilities have now been placed on full lockdown. Inmates will remain in their cells, essential services, meals, and medication will be brought to them and movement will be restricted except for emergency and hygiene purposes.
Additionally, protective masks have been delivered to all facilities to be used by staff and inmates.