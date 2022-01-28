ST. ALBANS TOWN — After encountering a stray horse on Dunsmore Road, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and multiple Vermont animal-focused nonprofits removed 28 animals from an old farmhouse at 1974 Dunsmore Road due to alleged animal neglect.
Potential charges related to the incident are pending with the State’s Attorney’s Office, Capt. John Grismore told the Messenger.
A sheriff’s office deputy initially came upon a stray horse on Dunsmore Road back on Saturday, Jan. 15. According to police reports, the deputy noticed that the horse was being neglected, and after making contact with the horse’s owner, law enforcement discovered seven horses and 21 sheep that did not have adequate food, water or shelter. At least one horse had a laceration on his leg.
They also were not confined, which allowed them to roam freely.
After further investigation, the sheriff’s office found that 30 previous complaints, dating back to 2013, had been reported about animals in the roadway on Dunsmore. After taking over law enforcement for the area this past summer, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received three such complaints.
While livestock in the roadway is not uncommon in Vermont, it is the “first instance where it was determined that the animals were not receiving proper care,” according to police reports.
After speaking with the property owner, deputies learned that the neglect was not malicious nor purposeful. Grismore said the owner had been physically incapable of completing what was necessary to care for the large number of animals, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s Crisis Response Team and an Age Well representative were dispatched to provide services to the owner.
Deputies and a group of mostly volunteers from multiple Vermont animal rescue agencies also visited the site Thursday, Jan. 27, to take the animals.
“The Humane Society really took a leadership role. We had two vets who did on scene evaluation and care of the animals. They’re the ones that supported this from a financial perspective,” Grismore said.
Participating agencies and nonprofits that aided in the rescue include the Humane Society of the United States, Dorset Equine Rescue, the Humane Society of Chittenden County, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, HEART Wildlife Removal, Age Well, Spay ASAP, Inc. and the St. Albans Town animal control officer.
The volunteering agencies provided much of the logistical support for the operation, and they relocated the animals to multiple locations in southern Vermont, Grismore said. The day’s events included evaluating the animals, getting halters on them and corralling them into trailers.
During one such instance, Grismore said one of the horses got loose, and a handful of mostly women volunteers stood their ground against one horse charging the group. After the horse was led into a trailer, the vehicle began shaking due to the horse’s disruptions.
“It was a really great community effort, and it was brutal yesterday,” Grismore said. “These folks were outside all day. They all stuck it out and handled it.”
