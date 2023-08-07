HIGHGATE — An ATV accident resulted in the death of a 22-year-old In Highgate this past Sunday, Aug. 6.
Vermont State Police responded at around 2:40 p.m. to a report of a man found underneath an overturned ATV in a sandpit near Frontage and Airport roads, and preliminary investigations determined that the driver, 22-year-old Logan Labelle, of Franklin, had navigated a steep bank when the Polaris Sportsman he drove overturned and caused fatal injuries.
The investigation into the matter is still ongoing, and Vermont State Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Vermont State Game Wardens, the Swanton Police Department and Franklin Fire Department also responded to the scene and assisted state troopers.
