2023 tax filing season opens Jan. 23, new tax credits available for Vermonters
The 2023 tax season officially opens Jan. 23, at both the federal and state levels. This is the date the IRS and Vermont begin accepting personal income tax returns for tax year 2022.
The department offers the following tips to make filing and getting your refund easier and faster:
Wait to receive all W-2 forms, 1099 forms, or any other necessary tax documents before filing. Filing too early without all your documentation is one of the most common reasons a tax refund is delayed.
File electronically through a commercial software vendor. Filing electronically reduces the risk of errors and significantly speeds up refund processing time. Last year, taxpayers who e-filed their returns saw their refunds on average in less than three weeks, while the average refund time for paper filers was over eight weeks. Many Vermonters are eligible for free online tax preparation software through the Free File Alliance but don’t know it. Visit the list of provider links on the Department’s website at tax.vermont.gov/free-file to see if you qualify.
After you have filed, you can check online at myvtax.vermont.gov for the status of your tax refund, Homestead Declaration, Property Tax Credit and Renter Credit.
This year there are new and expanded tax credits available to a wide variety of Vermont filers including:
A new Vermont Child Tax Credit offers filers with children aged five or younger a $1,000 per child refundable tax credit. Filers with less than $125,000 of income are eligible for the full credit, and filers with income up to $175,000 are eligible for a partial credit.
The Vermont Child and Dependent Care Credit has increased to 72 percent of the federal credit and is fully refundable for all qualifying Vermont filers.
The Vermont percentage of the Earned Income Tax Credit has increased to 38 percent of the federal credit.
The 2023 filing deadline for personal and corporate income tax returns, Homestead Declarations and Property Tax Credit claims, and fiduciary income taxes is April 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.