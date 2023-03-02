UVM Extension will be hosting a conference for organic dairy farmers from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday March 9 in Judd Hall located at 124 Admin Drive, Randolph.
Conference registration begins at 9 a.m. and costs $25 with lunch included. Those interested can register here. Certified Crop Adviser CEU credits and VAAFM Water Quality Education credits will also be available.
The in-person conference will feature a morning presentation from Organic Valley's Dr. Greg Brickner on improving pasture management with satellite imagery.
There will also be presentations from Sarah Flack, consultant and Jen Miller from Northeast Farming Association of Vermont's Jen Miller about organic dairy farm management decisions.
In the afternoon there will be presentations on managing high feed costs among other topics.
