Inisde of statehouse

The inside of the Vermont statehouse.

 File photo

MONTPELIER — Vermont’s 2022 legislative session has wrapped up, and it was one for the ages.

From reapportionment to federal stimulus dollars, local state representatives had some historic opportunities to affect how the state tackles parallel public crises around the state’s lack of housing, its shrinking workforce and the state’s pension fund. 

As legislators announce future plans and set up 2022’s political state races, here is a glance into how Franklin County’s representatives handled the latest session.

Reapportionment

The big question that started off the 2022 session was what Vermont was planning to do during its reapportionment process, specifically if districts planned to use single member versus multi-member districts.

After three months of discussion, Vermont’s legislators chose to do a little of both by approving 68 single member districts and 41 two-member districts thereby rejecting a single-member only proposal recommended by the Legislative Apportionment Board. 

Two Franklin County representatives – Casey Toof (R-St. Albans) and Barbara Murphy (I-Fairfax) – pushed back against the move in January in favor of  the single-member district map. 

Other local legislators, like Sen. Corey Parent (R-St. Albans), found fault with the statehouse’s fast-tracked approach to redistricting back in January as legislators had been given a shorter schedule to complete what is typically a year-long process.

The final maps approved shift representation in southern Franklin and northern Chittenden counties. St. Albans City, in particular, re-aligned its council ward districts with the new state map.

The result is that Rep. Michael McCarthy (D-St. Albans) now represents Wards 1 to 4 in the statehouse. Rep. Casey Toof (R-St. Albans) represents Wards 5 and 6 and southern St. Albans Town. And Lynn Dickinson (R-St. Albans) represents the remaining St. Alban Town population.

Big budgets

The American Rescue Plan Act provided roughly a half-billion dollars to the state that legislators used to make historic investments into infrastructure initiatives in its $8 billion state budget.

The Vermont statehouse utilized the extra funds by spending an extra $215 million to combat climate change via weatherization and energy initiatives, setting aside $96 million for broadband build-outs and sinking $104 million into water quality improvement projects.

“I think we got a lot done,” State Sen. Randy Brock (R-St. Albans) told the Messenger. “One of the most significant issues was the allocation of funds to continue rebuilding after [the] COVID[-19 pandemic] and to mitigate some of the effects of COVID on businesses and individuals. We spent a very large amount of money this year, principally from COVID-19 relief funds with the federal government.”

Brock also highlighted additional funding spent to address the state’s housing shortage and to grow its workforce in needed areas, such as health care.

The state’s spending on housing includes giving the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board an extra $40 million for new housing builds. It also used another $40 million to fund housing programs, such as giving subsidies to help middle-income families pay for their first home and to aid landlords when they’re bringing rental housing up to code.

Provisions for the moves were included in two major housing bills, passed near the end of the session, which aim to make Vermont’s housing more affordable by increasing build density and creating more rental housing.

Sen. Parent, however, said the bills didn’t go far enough to address the state’s housing crunch as both buyers and renters in the state’s fastest growing areas, such as those in Franklin County, still face uphill battles when trying to find housing.

“Frankly, we have communities that aren’t open to all types of housing,” Parent said. “The  legislature is going to have to keep biting at that apple.”

Parent named the City of St. Albans as one such example, as he said developers have to resolve strict zoning requirements to make housing builds work.

“Try to find housing in St. Albans at a reasonable price. It doesn’t exist,” he said.

Sponsored bill highlights

While legislators do much more than sponsoring bills, a review of the 57 bills they decided to stand behind can provide some insight into what they were working to achieve while in Montpelier.

Here’s a quick breakdown of a few bills sponsored by the county’s 11 representatives and two senators that progressed past first committee assignments. The rest of the local sponsored bills, including additional comments by state legislators, can be found at the online version of this story.

House Bill 741: The City of St. Albans charter change was signed into law on May 9 after Toof and McCarthy helped move it through the state’s charter change process. The change allows St. Albans City Council to appoint a city clerk/treasurer instead of requiring the electorate to vote one in. 

The city has begun its candidate search to fill the position after appointing city employee Arleigh Young into the position as the interim clerk.  

House Bill 745: Rep. Leffler also sponsored a bill that would change the Town of Montgomery’s charter. The new legal language would allow the town to collect local option tax on specific purchases, such as meal, alcohol and hospitality transactions. 

While the bill has made it through the statehouse, Gov. Phil Scott has yet to sign it.

Senate Bill 184: Sens. Brock and Parent sponsored two bills in the 2022 session that eventually received the governor’s signature. The first, S.184, amended and streamlined the legal language on what entails justifiable homicide in Vermont. 

Senate Bill 206: The second bill passed into law concerned the state’s approach to those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. As the main sponsor of the bill, Brock said it’s based on model legislation that formalizes a process to study the state’s approach to those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and to see how the health care system in place can be improved.

“[Alzheimer’s] care is difficult to come by in Vermont. It often comes down to a son or daughter becoming the principle caregiver, and it affects family members who have to provide continual care,” he said. “It’s a disease that bankrupts people.”

The bill also puts in place a statewide commission to hear from many different perspectives that have a hand in caring for Alzheimer’s patients and formalizes the alert system when those suffering from the disease end up missing or lost.

Sponsored Bills by Franklin County legislators

Bills Introduced in 2022 Bill related... Where in process Sponsors
H483 To potential new models of funding and governances structures to improve the quality, duration and access to career technical educaiton in Vermont Referred to Appropriations Dickinson, Toof
H497 To protecting health care providers' rights of conscience Referred to Health Care Rosenquist, Hango
H528 To tax benefits for home study programs Referred to Ways and Means Rosenquist, Gregoire, Leffler
H533 To forfeited property disposition and a study assessing civil and criminal seiqure and forfeiture of property in drug-related offenses Passed House, Senate amended, concurred Leffler
H543 To regulation of wetlands in the state Referred to Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife McCarthy
H549 To Vermont Housing Regulation Modernization Referred to Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Hango, Gregoire, Leffler
H550 To the energy effciency charge for net metering customers Referred to Energy and Technology Hango
H552 To Transportation initiatives to reduce carbon emissions Referred to Transportation McCarthy
H558 To increasing the income tax exemption for Social Security benefits Referred to Ways and Means Rosequist, Gregoire, Leffler, Norris, Hango
H563 To regulating facilities that provide abortion services Referred to Human Services Rosenquist, Hango
H564 To requiring notification of a parent or guardian prior to performing an abortion on a minor Referred to Human Services Rosenquist, Hango
H565 To requiring the performance of a fetal ultrasound prior to obtaining an abortion Referred to Human Services Rosenquist, Hango
H576 To banning selective abortions based on sex, Down syndrome or genetic abnormalities Referred to Human Services Rosenquist, Hango
H581 To rural economic development Referred to Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Rosenquist, Gregoire
H583 To a right of appeal for listers Referred to Ways and Means Rosenquist, Hango
H585 To reapportionment Referred to Government Operations Leffler
H597 To exempting military retirement and military survivor benefit income Referred to Ways and Means Hango
H598 To a rail feasibility study Referred to Transportation Rosenquist, Hango
H601 To declaring Lake Memphremagog to be a lake in crisis Referred to Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Rosenquist, Hango
H602 To prohibiting the sale of tobacco prducts utilizing single-use filters Referred to Human Services Rosenquist
H608 To the simplification of the home study program Referred to Education Leffler
H610 To airport expansion and primary agricultural soils Referred to Agriculture and Forestry Murphy, Hango, Martin
H612 To landlord notice of utility disconnections Referred to Energy and Technology Rosenquist
H619 To the installation of fireblocking in single-family dwellings Referred to General, Housing and Military Affairs Toof, McCarthy
H624 To supporting creative sector businesses and cultural organizations Passed House, referred to Senate committee Hango
H636 To establishing the Vermont Imagination Library Referred to Education Rosenquist, Hango
H638 To a direct-to-consumer spirits shipping license. Referred to General, Housing and Military Affairs Rosenquist, Hango
H642 To utility-terrain vehicles Referred to Transportation Norris
H657 To the designation of a lake in crisis Referred to Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Hango
H673 To permits for overweight and overlength motor vehicles Referred to Transportation Rosenquist, Hango
H678 To legislator compensation and benefits Referred to Government Operations Leffler
H705 To prohibiting the running of livestock at large Referred to Agriculture and Forestry Leffler
H714 To the creation of a blighted property special fund Referred to Government Operations Hango
H741 To approval of amendments to the charter of the City of St. Albans Signed into law - May 9 Toof, McCarthy
H745 To the approval of the adoption of the charter of the Town of Montgomery Passed in concurrence Leffler
S167 To modernizing State telecommunictions policy Referred to Finance Brock
S177 To extending Medicaid postpartum benefits Referred to Health and Welfare Parent
S184 To defense of others and justifiable homicide Passed by Gov. Parent, Brock
S189 To the status of Holocause education in public schools Referred to Education Parent, Brock
S199 To establishing criminal penalties for unemployment insurance fraud Referred to Judiciary Brock
S203 To workforce development Referred to Government Operations Parent, Brock
S205 To making certain reforms to Vermont's health care system Referred to Health and Welfare Parent, Brock
S206 To planning and support for individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer's Disease and related disorders Passed by Gov. Parent, Brock
S207 To creating the Zero Excuse Warranty Act Referred to Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs Brock
S208 To fair disclosure of lodging rates and resort fees Referred to Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs Brock
S209 To reviving the Vermont Film Commission Referred to Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs Brock
S213 To payment options at electric vehicle supply equipment Referred to Transportation Parent
S218 To prohibiting public bodies from discouraging public participation based on race Referred to Government Operations Parent, Brock
S220 To State-paid deputy sheriffs Sent to Gov. Parent
S257 To limitations on hospital liens Referred to Judiciary Brock
S261 To municipal retention of property tax collections Passed by House and Senate Parent
S268 To the right to farm Referred to Judiciary Parent, Brock
S269 To extending the Energy Savings Account Partnership Pilot Program Passed by House and Senate Parent, Brock
S270 To Vermont Housing Regulation Modernization Referred to Natural Resources and Energy Parent, Brock
S271 To considerations in hospital sustainability polanning Referred to Health and Welfare Parent
S274 To joint meetings of town and village legislative bodies Referred to Government Operations Parent
S278 To airport expansion and primary agricultural soil mitigation Referred to Natural Resources and Energy Parent, Brock

Session takeaways

When asked directly about the latest session’s successes, local representatives highlighted some of the major bills and the statehouse’s bipartisan approach.

Parent focused on the work done by legislators that led to an influx of funds being sent to help the state pension fund. Parent played a large part helping to negotiate the deal between the many different players, and it eventually passed by the House and Senate after overriding Gov. Scott’s veto.

“With the pension deal that went forward in the legislation, it didn’t fix it forever but it pushed us in the right direction,” Parent said. 

McCarthy also talked about the pension deal.

“When we decided to prioritize fixing this faltering retirement system, many thought it wasn’t possible,” he told the Messenger. “Even with historic funding on the table, how could Democrats in the legislature negotiate a way forward without any help from the Governor? In the end we came together, and on unanimous votes in the House and the Senate passed S.286. This deal will secure the retirement system for many years to come and save Vermonters tens of millions of dollars.”.

Brock highlighted the efforts directly affecting Franklin County municipalities, such as helping the Town of Sheldon deal with a $1 million dollar bill in relation to its dam appraisal. He also pointed out the efforts of the state to fund major broadband builds in the county through the newly formed Northwest Communication Union District.

In comparison, Rep. James Gregoire (R-Fairfield) didn’t talk about a particular bill, but he did point out how the House Committee on Human Services committee operated well for the good of voters.

“What I’m most proud over this last session and my four years in this position is that my committee [House Committee on Human Services] truly works together with mutual respect to find common ground, and as a result it’s rare that a bill leaves committee without unanimous support and just as rare that our bills don’t get through the process and signed into law. I couldn’t ask for a better group to work with,” Gregoire said. 

 

