MONTPELIER — Vermont’s 2022 legislative session has wrapped up, and it was one for the ages.
From reapportionment to federal stimulus dollars, local state representatives had some historic opportunities to affect how the state tackles parallel public crises around the state’s lack of housing, its shrinking workforce and the state’s pension fund.
As legislators announce future plans and set up 2022’s political state races, here is a glance into how Franklin County’s representatives handled the latest session.
Reapportionment
The big question that started off the 2022 session was what Vermont was planning to do during its reapportionment process, specifically if districts planned to use single member versus multi-member districts.
After three months of discussion, Vermont’s legislators chose to do a little of both by approving 68 single member districts and 41 two-member districts thereby rejecting a single-member only proposal recommended by the Legislative Apportionment Board.
Two Franklin County representatives – Casey Toof (R-St. Albans) and Barbara Murphy (I-Fairfax) – pushed back against the move in January in favor of the single-member district map.
Other local legislators, like Sen. Corey Parent (R-St. Albans), found fault with the statehouse’s fast-tracked approach to redistricting back in January as legislators had been given a shorter schedule to complete what is typically a year-long process.
The final maps approved shift representation in southern Franklin and northern Chittenden counties. St. Albans City, in particular, re-aligned its council ward districts with the new state map.
The result is that Rep. Michael McCarthy (D-St. Albans) now represents Wards 1 to 4 in the statehouse. Rep. Casey Toof (R-St. Albans) represents Wards 5 and 6 and southern St. Albans Town. And Lynn Dickinson (R-St. Albans) represents the remaining St. Alban Town population.
Big budgets
The American Rescue Plan Act provided roughly a half-billion dollars to the state that legislators used to make historic investments into infrastructure initiatives in its $8 billion state budget.
The Vermont statehouse utilized the extra funds by spending an extra $215 million to combat climate change via weatherization and energy initiatives, setting aside $96 million for broadband build-outs and sinking $104 million into water quality improvement projects.
“I think we got a lot done,” State Sen. Randy Brock (R-St. Albans) told the Messenger. “One of the most significant issues was the allocation of funds to continue rebuilding after [the] COVID[-19 pandemic] and to mitigate some of the effects of COVID on businesses and individuals. We spent a very large amount of money this year, principally from COVID-19 relief funds with the federal government.”
Brock also highlighted additional funding spent to address the state’s housing shortage and to grow its workforce in needed areas, such as health care.
The state’s spending on housing includes giving the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board an extra $40 million for new housing builds. It also used another $40 million to fund housing programs, such as giving subsidies to help middle-income families pay for their first home and to aid landlords when they’re bringing rental housing up to code.
Provisions for the moves were included in two major housing bills, passed near the end of the session, which aim to make Vermont’s housing more affordable by increasing build density and creating more rental housing.
Sen. Parent, however, said the bills didn’t go far enough to address the state’s housing crunch as both buyers and renters in the state’s fastest growing areas, such as those in Franklin County, still face uphill battles when trying to find housing.
“Frankly, we have communities that aren’t open to all types of housing,” Parent said. “The legislature is going to have to keep biting at that apple.”
Parent named the City of St. Albans as one such example, as he said developers have to resolve strict zoning requirements to make housing builds work.
“Try to find housing in St. Albans at a reasonable price. It doesn’t exist,” he said.
Sponsored bill highlights
While legislators do much more than sponsoring bills, a review of the 57 bills they decided to stand behind can provide some insight into what they were working to achieve while in Montpelier.
Here’s a quick breakdown of a few bills sponsored by the county’s 11 representatives and two senators that progressed past first committee assignments. The rest of the local sponsored bills, including additional comments by state legislators, can be found at the online version of this story.
House Bill 741: The City of St. Albans charter change was signed into law on May 9 after Toof and McCarthy helped move it through the state’s charter change process. The change allows St. Albans City Council to appoint a city clerk/treasurer instead of requiring the electorate to vote one in.
The city has begun its candidate search to fill the position after appointing city employee Arleigh Young into the position as the interim clerk.
House Bill 745: Rep. Leffler also sponsored a bill that would change the Town of Montgomery’s charter. The new legal language would allow the town to collect local option tax on specific purchases, such as meal, alcohol and hospitality transactions.
While the bill has made it through the statehouse, Gov. Phil Scott has yet to sign it.
Senate Bill 184: Sens. Brock and Parent sponsored two bills in the 2022 session that eventually received the governor’s signature. The first, S.184, amended and streamlined the legal language on what entails justifiable homicide in Vermont.
Senate Bill 206: The second bill passed into law concerned the state’s approach to those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. As the main sponsor of the bill, Brock said it’s based on model legislation that formalizes a process to study the state’s approach to those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and to see how the health care system in place can be improved.
“[Alzheimer’s] care is difficult to come by in Vermont. It often comes down to a son or daughter becoming the principle caregiver, and it affects family members who have to provide continual care,” he said. “It’s a disease that bankrupts people.”
The bill also puts in place a statewide commission to hear from many different perspectives that have a hand in caring for Alzheimer’s patients and formalizes the alert system when those suffering from the disease end up missing or lost.
Sponsored Bills by Franklin County legislators
|Bills Introduced in 2022
|Bill related...
|Where in process
|Sponsors
|H483
|To potential new models of funding and governances structures to improve the quality, duration and access to career technical educaiton in Vermont
|Referred to Appropriations
|Dickinson, Toof
|H497
|To protecting health care providers' rights of conscience
|Referred to Health Care
|Rosenquist, Hango
|H528
|To tax benefits for home study programs
|Referred to Ways and Means
|Rosenquist, Gregoire, Leffler
|H533
|To forfeited property disposition and a study assessing civil and criminal seiqure and forfeiture of property in drug-related offenses
|Passed House, Senate amended, concurred
|Leffler
|H543
|To regulation of wetlands in the state
|Referred to Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife
|McCarthy
|H549
|To Vermont Housing Regulation Modernization
|Referred to Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife
|Hango, Gregoire, Leffler
|H550
|To the energy effciency charge for net metering customers
|Referred to Energy and Technology
|Hango
|H552
|To Transportation initiatives to reduce carbon emissions
|Referred to Transportation
|McCarthy
|H558
|To increasing the income tax exemption for Social Security benefits
|Referred to Ways and Means
|Rosequist, Gregoire, Leffler, Norris, Hango
|H563
|To regulating facilities that provide abortion services
|Referred to Human Services
|Rosenquist, Hango
|H564
|To requiring notification of a parent or guardian prior to performing an abortion on a minor
|Referred to Human Services
|Rosenquist, Hango
|H565
|To requiring the performance of a fetal ultrasound prior to obtaining an abortion
|Referred to Human Services
|Rosenquist, Hango
|H576
|To banning selective abortions based on sex, Down syndrome or genetic abnormalities
|Referred to Human Services
|Rosenquist, Hango
|H581
|To rural economic development
|Referred to Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife
|Rosenquist, Gregoire
|H583
|To a right of appeal for listers
|Referred to Ways and Means
|Rosenquist, Hango
|H585
|To reapportionment
|Referred to Government Operations
|Leffler
|H597
|To exempting military retirement and military survivor benefit income
|Referred to Ways and Means
|Hango
|H598
|To a rail feasibility study
|Referred to Transportation
|Rosenquist, Hango
|H601
|To declaring Lake Memphremagog to be a lake in crisis
|Referred to Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife
|Rosenquist, Hango
|H602
|To prohibiting the sale of tobacco prducts utilizing single-use filters
|Referred to Human Services
|Rosenquist
|H608
|To the simplification of the home study program
|Referred to Education
|Leffler
|H610
|To airport expansion and primary agricultural soils
|Referred to Agriculture and Forestry
|Murphy, Hango, Martin
|H612
|To landlord notice of utility disconnections
|Referred to Energy and Technology
|Rosenquist
|H619
|To the installation of fireblocking in single-family dwellings
|Referred to General, Housing and Military Affairs
|Toof, McCarthy
|H624
|To supporting creative sector businesses and cultural organizations
|Passed House, referred to Senate committee
|Hango
|H636
|To establishing the Vermont Imagination Library
|Referred to Education
|Rosenquist, Hango
|H638
|To a direct-to-consumer spirits shipping license.
|Referred to General, Housing and Military Affairs
|Rosenquist, Hango
|H642
|To utility-terrain vehicles
|Referred to Transportation
|Norris
|H657
|To the designation of a lake in crisis
|Referred to Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife
|Hango
|H673
|To permits for overweight and overlength motor vehicles
|Referred to Transportation
|Rosenquist, Hango
|H678
|To legislator compensation and benefits
|Referred to Government Operations
|Leffler
|H705
|To prohibiting the running of livestock at large
|Referred to Agriculture and Forestry
|Leffler
|H714
|To the creation of a blighted property special fund
|Referred to Government Operations
|Hango
|H741
|To approval of amendments to the charter of the City of St. Albans
|Signed into law - May 9
|Toof, McCarthy
|H745
|To the approval of the adoption of the charter of the Town of Montgomery
|Passed in concurrence
|Leffler
|S167
|To modernizing State telecommunictions policy
|Referred to Finance
|Brock
|S177
|To extending Medicaid postpartum benefits
|Referred to Health and Welfare
|Parent
|S184
|To defense of others and justifiable homicide
|Passed by Gov.
|Parent, Brock
|S189
|To the status of Holocause education in public schools
|Referred to Education
|Parent, Brock
|S199
|To establishing criminal penalties for unemployment insurance fraud
|Referred to Judiciary
|Brock
|S203
|To workforce development
|Referred to Government Operations
|Parent, Brock
|S205
|To making certain reforms to Vermont's health care system
|Referred to Health and Welfare
|Parent, Brock
|S206
|To planning and support for individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer's Disease and related disorders
|Passed by Gov.
|Parent, Brock
|S207
|To creating the Zero Excuse Warranty Act
|Referred to Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs
|Brock
|S208
|To fair disclosure of lodging rates and resort fees
|Referred to Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs
|Brock
|S209
|To reviving the Vermont Film Commission
|Referred to Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs
|Brock
|S213
|To payment options at electric vehicle supply equipment
|Referred to Transportation
|Parent
|S218
|To prohibiting public bodies from discouraging public participation based on race
|Referred to Government Operations
|Parent, Brock
|S220
|To State-paid deputy sheriffs
|Sent to Gov.
|Parent
|S257
|To limitations on hospital liens
|Referred to Judiciary
|Brock
|S261
|To municipal retention of property tax collections
|Passed by House and Senate
|Parent
|S268
|To the right to farm
|Referred to Judiciary
|Parent, Brock
|S269
|To extending the Energy Savings Account Partnership Pilot Program
|Passed by House and Senate
|Parent, Brock
|S270
|To Vermont Housing Regulation Modernization
|Referred to Natural Resources and Energy
|Parent, Brock
|S271
|To considerations in hospital sustainability polanning
|Referred to Health and Welfare
|Parent
|S274
|To joint meetings of town and village legislative bodies
|Referred to Government Operations
|Parent
|S278
|To airport expansion and primary agricultural soil mitigation
|Referred to Natural Resources and Energy
|Parent, Brock
Session takeaways
When asked directly about the latest session’s successes, local representatives highlighted some of the major bills and the statehouse’s bipartisan approach.
Parent focused on the work done by legislators that led to an influx of funds being sent to help the state pension fund. Parent played a large part helping to negotiate the deal between the many different players, and it eventually passed by the House and Senate after overriding Gov. Scott’s veto.
“With the pension deal that went forward in the legislation, it didn’t fix it forever but it pushed us in the right direction,” Parent said.
McCarthy also talked about the pension deal.
“When we decided to prioritize fixing this faltering retirement system, many thought it wasn’t possible,” he told the Messenger. “Even with historic funding on the table, how could Democrats in the legislature negotiate a way forward without any help from the Governor? In the end we came together, and on unanimous votes in the House and the Senate passed S.286. This deal will secure the retirement system for many years to come and save Vermonters tens of millions of dollars.”.
Brock highlighted the efforts directly affecting Franklin County municipalities, such as helping the Town of Sheldon deal with a $1 million dollar bill in relation to its dam appraisal. He also pointed out the efforts of the state to fund major broadband builds in the county through the newly formed Northwest Communication Union District.
In comparison, Rep. James Gregoire (R-Fairfield) didn’t talk about a particular bill, but he did point out how the House Committee on Human Services committee operated well for the good of voters.
“What I’m most proud over this last session and my four years in this position is that my committee [House Committee on Human Services] truly works together with mutual respect to find common ground, and as a result it’s rare that a bill leaves committee without unanimous support and just as rare that our bills don’t get through the process and signed into law. I couldn’t ask for a better group to work with,” Gregoire said.
