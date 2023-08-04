ST. ALBANS — Two men were arrested Thursday, Aug. 3 in connection with the fatal accident of 16-year-old Carson Smith.
Jon Schurger, 22, of St. Albans City, and Dylon Smith, 22, of Enosburgh, were both taken into custody following an investigation by Vermont State Police into Smith’s accident.
Schurger is being charged with providing alcohol to a minor leading to death and Smith is being charged with aiding in the commission of a felony.
According to state police, the two men had bought beer from an Enosburgh store before heading to a party on Berry Road in Richford, where multiple underage people were drinking. The party then continued at the River Walk in Montgomery before Carson Smith tried to drive home while intoxicated.
Smith died at around 5 a.m. in the morning on June 18 after he crashed on Water Tower Road in Berkshire. Elements of the crash show that he was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crested a hill and lost control. Smith was thrown from the vehicle, a white Toyota Tundra, when it overturned multiple times.
Evidence from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Smith had been drinking and may have been impaired by a substance other than alcohol.
The arrangements for Schurger and Dylon Smith are scheduled for Oct. 2.
