ST. ALBANS CITY — What could you do with 23,000 square feet in the middle of St. Albans City?
If you have an idea, the former Central Vermont Railroad headquarters, located at 2 Federal Street, is now up for sale for $1.9 million.
“I hope someone buys it and keeps the legacy,” Lakepoint real estate agent Sara Shea said. “I still think it has potential.”
What exactly is in the building’s future remains to be seen, but the potential for something great is definitely there. Built in the 1860s, the three-story building functioned as a major hub of commercial life in St. Albans for close to 60 years, and it still wows with its vaulted ceilings, solid structure and historic architecture.
New England Central Railroad decided to sell the building after constructing its replacement, the American Rail Dispatching Center at the former Fonda site.
The beginnings of rail city
In the years when Confederates fought against Union soldiers, J. Gregory Smith had his own battle on his hands – updating St. Albans. The stations and buildings of the Vermont Central and Vermont & Canada railroads were in rough shape in the early 1860s, and under Smith’s leadership, he was looking to breathe new life into the companies in the years following his father’s death.
His efforts sparked a railroad renaissance in St. Albans. Thanks to his work, craftsmen shops and manufacturing facilities built by the railroad popped up near Lake and Federal streets, employing a total of 360 people as the Civil War raged.
The building at 2 Federal Street soon followed, after Smith recognized that a larger office building was needed to keep up with the growth. Work was started in the summer of 1866 to build the new structure, and an additional wing – no longer there today – held a waiting room, baggage room as well as ticket and telegraph offices.
In a way, the wave of new construction was a departure from earlier railroad operations. Architect Levi Newcomb relied on a vibrant architectural style, French Second Empire, to create a grandiose brick office building set with a tin-sheathed mansard roof and topped with rosettes on its two south-facing towers.
In the centuries following, its silhouette – outside of a few chimneys and decorations – has largely remained unchanged.
Smith’s edifice was clearly meant to wow visitors when they came by. Reporters from the time period called it “the most … sumptuously furnished depot and railroad office in New England.”
In some ways, that wow-factor still holds up. Inside, ornate wooden carved details on wainscotting. Molding and door frames still stand out as impressive additions to the building. Visitors will also immediately recognize the grandiose size. Everything – the ceilings, the windows, the doors – are much taller.
The best example of such size is most likely Smith’s old office located in the southeast tower. There, huge windows stretch from floor to ceiling in a corner office bigger than many 1-bedroom apartments, and a hand-carved fireplace with designs of mythological figures stands behind the room’s desk.
“I feel like back in the day, it must have been so beautiful,” Shea said. “You think anything we build will last 200 years?”
Got an idea?
As the City of St. Albans tackles significant infrastructure updates in downtown St. Albans, Federal Street is coming up next on the list. A $7.7 million federal grant received last summer has prompted the continuance of a wide-scale reimagining of the transportation corridor, and city officials have been working through the details since.
Whether 2 Federal Street is included in those plans is still up in the air. City Manager Dominic Cloud said the city is aware the building is for sale, and staff is keeping an eye on the property.
Its high price tag, however, puts limits on who can buy it. Shea said whoever purchases the building will most likely need to have some sort of vision for how they can use it to recoup the dollars spent on buying/outfitting the building. A quick back-of-the-envelope calculation of renovation costs estimates the price tag would be $6 million to do the work, even with the good shape it’s in.
Housing could be one solution, Shea said, due to the need. The building has also served in the past as offices/business space for interested lessees.
But It could also be something else entirely, with the right idea. Thanks to the building’s abundant space, its central location and its historic connection to St. Albans, there are plenty of options to consider.
An earlier scenario drafted a decade ago, for example, placed the building at the center of a greenway network near Federal Street that would better connect the hill and block neighborhoods in St. Albans. The plan for the local throughway, developed during a June 2011 charette session, envisioned an interplay of industrial, agricultural and creative uses in the area by re-invigorating the former site of the railroad campus with new greenery and buildings.
Those plans, ultimately, haven’t panned out by 2023, but with the 2 Federal St. building now in the mix as the city considers next steps for Federal Street, there’s no telling what could happen.
“I hope somebody buys it and brings it a new life,” Shea said.
