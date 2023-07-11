Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Vermont... Missisquoi River At East Berkshire affecting Franklin County. For the Missisquoi River...including North Troy, East Berkshire, Swanton...Major flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 200 AM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Missisquoi River at East Berkshire. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of low lying fields and roadways will continue from Richford to Enosburg, and yards will be flooded in East Berkshire. Water will approach Route 118 at East Berkshire, and Route 105 between Enosburg Falls and East Berkshire. These impacts will continue until the river level falls below 13 feet tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 5.6 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.6 feet on 04/16/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&