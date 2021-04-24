FLETCHER — The search for the next Fletcher Elementary School principal has come down to two candidates: Vermonter Aimee Toth and Philip Banios, of Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
A release from the Fletcher School Board said they intend to announce their decision on Wednesday, April 28, and that all interested may join a Zoom conference with the two candidates, faculty, families and community members on Tuesday, April 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
While both candidates hold Masters of Education degrees in Curriculum and Instruction, Banios boasts a Bachelor of Arts in Communication while Toth holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education with graduate coursework in educational leadership.
Banios comes to the district from Richards Elementary School in Newport, New Hampshire, where he has served since 2016. He previously served as the principal at Greenlodge School in Dedham, Massachusetts for two years.
Prior to his second principalship, Banios, who began his career as a second grade teacher, was previously the assistant principal at Pine Hill Elementary School in Sherborn, Massachusetts after serving as principal of Eleazar Davis Elementary School in Bedford, Massachusetts for two years. He has served a total of 19 years in education overall, according to the district.
After beginning as a second grade teacher, Banios moved on to be a fifth grade teacher and subsequently team leader, before spending just over a decade in administrative roles.
According to a release, Banios has extensive experience with PBIS and has previously reduced student referrals by 80% at Richards Elementary.
Toth began her educational career as a kindergarten teacher, and most recently served as the interim curriculum coordinator and district literacy coach for the White River Valley Supervisory Union in Royalton, where she had been since 2019.
Her current foci are recovery work and she has experience with proficiency-based learning, and has worked extensively in districts throughout Vermont and New Hampshire.
Prior to her current position, Toth was the principal for two years at Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex, and prior to that served as principal for one year at Roxbury Village School, earning her a total of two decades as an educational professional.
Both candidates expressed their excitement at consideration for the position, and for the opportunity to lead Fletcher Elementary School into the future in the wake of principal Chris Dodge’s departure.
After seven years as the principal of Fletcher Elementary School, Dodge will be moving to a new post in the Missisquoi Valley School District as Swanton Elementary School’s new principal.
