ST. ALBANS — The first retail cannabis dispensary in St. Albans is open.
Motha Plant, located in the north end of Highgate Commons, officially opened for business at 4:20 p.m. this past Saturday, March 11.
Owned and operated by Anthony and Ashley Sorrentino, the new business is the first cannabis dispensary to open in St. Albans since the state began registering dispensary licenses this past October.
It is also the second dispensary to open in Franklin County, following the arrival of Mary Jane Mountain, located in Montgomery.
Customers at the new business can shop for different strains of cannabis flower, as well as purchase edibles. When designing the new business, Anthony Sorrentino said he wanted to create a place for a wide-range of customers where people can shop and learn about cannabis in a welcoming environment.
In the future, the Sorrentinos are also planning on branching out to make their own line of edibles at Motha Plant as Anthony Sorrentino jumped into the business after becoming skilled at baking edible products.
“The opportunity in the state was there, and we had the passion for it,” he said.
Hours for Motha Plant are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. More information can be found at mothaplant.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.