SHELDON — A 19-month-old died Sunday after being involved in a Christmas day car crash in Sheldon.
Meagan Staples, 22, of Burlington was driving north on Cook Road near Sheldon driving during icy conditions when the vehicle, a Subaru Legacy, left the roadway, fell down the embankment and landed upside down in a brook.
State police responded to reports of the crash at 4:43 p.m.
Staples and her passenger, Evan Whalon, 20, of Highgate, were able to get out of the vehicle without injury. The 19-month-old, a boy, was still in the back car seat submerged. According to police reports, a neighbor tried to remove the child out of his car seat in time before CPR was attempted.
Staples and Whalon were transported to Northwestern Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The child was transported to UVM Medical Center before dying Sunday.
