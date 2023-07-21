GEORGIA — An 18-lot multi-unit residential and commercial development has been proposed to be built along Route 7 in Georgia’s South Village.
The Georgia Development Review Board gathered Tuesday night to discuss the development, which if approved would be built on the grounds of a former campground.
Ben Avery, vice president of development of BlackRock Construction, Bryan Currier, a professional engineer and partner at O’Leary-Burke Civil Associates and Rick Bove, one of the purchasers of the land, presented the project proposal at the meeting.
The plan for the development involves dividing the parcel into 66 residential units within 18 lots. Drawn up by O’Leary-Burke, the plan details 24 two-bedroom apartments within multi-family or mixed-use buildings, 10 two-bedroom townhouses, six three-bedroom single family units, 33 senior living units and a 17,400 one-story commercial space.
Purchased by brothers Mark and Rick Bove, the development is causing controversy both because of who is buying it and what it is being turned into.
The Bove brothers have faced controversy in the past for other properties owned by them. In 2021, a joint investigation by Seven Daysand Vermont Public found several of the more than 400 rental units owned by the Boves to have health and safety issues.
Avery, Currier and Bove used the meeting to answer a multitude of questions regarding the development process and the features of the project.
While previous iterations of the development had the project relying on well-water service, Currier said the project is now proposing a community water system.
“The reason for the public community water system is not fire flow, it’s more about the amount of people being served,” Currier said.
The project does not yet have a designated spot for stormwater runoffs. It also has not yet established plans for laundry and other on-site facilities for housing units.
Georgia Fire Chief Keith Baker attended the meeting and raised concerns about potential fires catching between single-family homes on the development, with the houses only 20 feet apart in the current proposal. Baker asked if it was possible to make wider spaces between the houses.
“We may be able to spread those out a bit. We’ve got them wedged in pretty good,” Currier offered.
Increased student population?
One topic that caused debate both at the meeting and in a community Facebook group is the possible influx of new students in schools due to the added housing.
When posed with this question at the meeting, Avery said when his company has reached out to schools regarding this question for past properties, the schools have encouraged an influx of students.
“This is a very common question…and then we reach out to the school, and they say, ‘Please send us students,’” Avery said.
“In this plan, we’re proposing 66 residential units, 33 of whom are senior housing, obviously not contributing to school-age children. Likely not contributing,” Currier added.
Some townspeople disagree, citing in the community Facebook group that the concern around school capacities is an ongoing issue in Georgia.
Potential senior housing
Along with questions regarding children, details about the 33 senior housing units were also discussed.
Avery said there are no plans as of now for the senior housing units to be an assisted living program, but that there is a potential for third-party services to be contracted out to in the future.
“Both Rick and I are in the business of owning retained senior housing,” Avery said. “That model is one where it is not managed care, we don’t provide services, there’s sort of a light touch maintenance piece that comes with it, and then also some coordination of third-party services, which is helpful for seniors.”
With the ongoing housing crisis in Vermont, meeting-goers also asked the question of whether the development could potentially become a subsidized housing project.
“I don’t see this as a subsidized housing project,” Avery said. “We don’t see Georgia as a community that’s in great need for subsidized housing, I think it’s a community that needs housing.”
Avery did not say definitively whether the inclusion of subsidized housing could change down the line.
The development has not yet moved to a preliminary application stage, and the state-mandated Act 250 permit for the development has not yet been obtained.
When asked about the timeline for obtaining that Act 250 permit, Currier said the developers are projecting it will take about a year.
