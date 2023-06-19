BERKSHIRE — A late night car crash resulted in the death of a 16-year-old in Berkshire this weekend when he lost control of his vehicle in the rain.
Vermont State Police responded to the reported crash at roughly 5 a.m. Sunday, June 18, and after arriving at the scene located a white Toyota Tundra located off the southbound shoulder of Water Town Road in Berkshire.
Carson Smith, 16, was also found dead upon arrival.
Smith had been driving up a hill when he lost control by overcorrecting at the top of the incline, according to VSP. Due to the slick road conditions, the vehicle traveled almost broadside before leaving the roadway and flipping multiple times.
The driver, Smith, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Anyone with information, such as those who had contact with Smith, is being encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111 est. 4047, as the crash is still under investigation.
The Vermont State Police Reconstruction Team assisted in the investigation, together with Berkshire Fire Department and Enosburgh Rescue.
