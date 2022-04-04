ST. ALBANS — At 14th Star Brewing Company this past Saturday, Kevin Lynam watched from the sidelines as the crowds thumbed through his vinyl record selections.
Lynam said he’s been collecting the physical medium for years, and at the brewery’s Spring Record Day Celebration this past weekend, he got to see the hard evidence of vinyl’s renewed interest.
While plenty of people lined up for beers, more than a few traveled with bundles of albums tucked under their arms as they sat, sipped and chatted, for the most part, about music.
General Manager Ryan Chaffin tended bar throughout the day.
“I decided to do this because I love vinyl,” Chaffin said about the event. “I went to the vinyl sale at Nectar’s [in Burlington] and I thought, ‘What events could we do here?’”
In total, six vinyl sellers participated in the event, and they traveled from around New England to do so. Highlights include Buch Spieler Records of Montpelier, Autumn Records of Winooski and Jensen’s Vinyl Garage of Plattsburgh.
The other three included private collectors, such as Lynam who brought some of his private collection for sale from Essex Junction.
As for Lynam’s attraction to the medium, part of it is the sheer breadth of what’s out there. While plenty of records at the sale featured American popular music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, the genres available extended much wider into international flavors, eccentric jazz, soundtracks, ambience and orchestral music.
“It seems endless,” Lynam said. “There’s a lot out there.”
Chaffin said the event even drew some residents from Chittenden County, who came up to St. Albans to check out what the region had to offer.
“It was an awesome turnout. I’m excited that folks came out to support it,” he said.
