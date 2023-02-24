GEORGIA— Slick roads led to a 14-vehicle accident on Interstate 89 near Georgia Friday morning.
Vermont State Police closed the northbound lane just north of the Georgia rest area for about an hour to deal with the incident, which was caused by gusts of blowing snow. The accident – involving a large multi-vehicle crash and slide-offs – occurred at roughly 8:05 a.m., and the federal highway was reopened at around 9 a.m.
No major injuries were reported as a result of the 14-vehicle incident, and VSP is reporting that updates will be available as the crash investigation continues.
Meanwhile, the Agency of Transportation is warning motorists that icy conditions remain possible throughout the area, and they should continue to drive with caution.
