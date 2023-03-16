Josh’s House in Colchester is bringing its 11 Bravo event back to the taproom at 14th Star Brewing in St. Albans. The event, which is in its eighth year, will return to the 14th Star taproom after a three year hiatus due to COVID-19.
14th Star Brewing will be launching the new 11 Bravo label to benefit the Josh Pallotta Fund on Saturday, April 15, beginning at 1 p.m. Three bands are scheduled to play: Jerborn, Troy Millette and the Fire Below, and Bad Horsey. There will be chances to win merchandise, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.=
Direct any questions to Andrea Gagner-Murphy, Executive Director of the Josh Pallotta Fund, and Josh’s House. Call (802)752-5370 or email andrea@joshpallottafund.org.
