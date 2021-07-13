Waiting at the end of Lake Street traveling out of the City is the Bayside Pavilion restaurant, a cozy and rustic tavern that’s been serving up classic American favorites for 100 years.
But she wasn't always a thing of beauty.
“It’s taken a long time to get here,” said co-owner Chuck Lowe. “In restaurants, there’s a lot of chaos. High tension, long hours, and hard work.”
Walking into the tavern today feels like walking into someone’s boat house: antique golf clubs and old signs hang on the walls, and one is immediately met with the smell of hot, buttered popcorn served up in the cart next to the door.
“It's been twenty years of fine-tuning,” said Chuck's son Josh. “And no days off.”
Now one of St. Albans Town’s favorite restaurants, the Lowes bought the Bayside Pavilion two decades ago, when the establishment had been closed for some time and had no basement or winterization.
Or proper kitchen, for that matter.
“This really wasn’t a restaurant to speak of,” Chuck said. “It was a roadhouse, basically...they would have ribs and chicken night and cook them on a big barrel grill out in the back.”
“It was a new venture!” Debbie added.
Debbie and Chuck’s son Joe was the only one with any restaurant experience at the time, but along with him and Josh the family made the brave move and took the plunge into renovation, ready to fix up the old dive on the corner of Lake Street with only waves in front of them.
“I used to sit outside and look at the restaurant and how close it was to the water,” Chuck said. “I couldn’t understand why it wasn’t open. The location is great.”
Renovations
“I had a full time job in Colchester,” Debbie said. “I worked at a financial company, and Chuck would tell me everyday, ‘Deb, did you quit that job yet? You’ve got to come up and work with us.’”
After buying the down-and-out Bayside, the Lowes had to do everything from building an entire basement underneath the restaurant to building stairs to hide the bathrooms and replacing old flower pot contraptions in the kitchen with clean, standard appliances and prep areas.
“We crawled underneath the building and put insulation up in the joists, and we dug underneath it to put in a basement and walk-in coolers,” Chuck said. “We ripped out all of the kitchen and we didn't even know how to set up a kitchen! And setting up a kitchen really has a lot to do with the food you’re going to cook.”
“We re-did this whole bar, we put in the windows,” Debbie said.
“The alcove, the decks,” added Joe.
Unencumbered by the work ahead of them the Lowes forged on for months, inspired by the waves of the Bay and convinced that they could transform the old restaurant into a warm, welcoming hub where all are welcome to sit a spell.
Even the bar was specially designed.
“I wanted a round bar, because a round bar is a real social thing,” Chuck said. “I wanted to encourage people to gather and talk with one another.”
After purchasing the seasonal restaurant in the fall of 2001, the Lowes were finally ready to open as a year-round restaurant in June of 2002.
New to the business
With all hands on deck, the Lowe family found themselves needing more help.
“I was looking to make money any way I could, really,” Chuck said. “And we started out with burgers and fries, simple stuff. But I quickly realized we needed a chef to cook some really good food.”
Through a local connection, the family found themselves hiring Ken Bartlett 20 years ago, and the Lowes say he is manning the grills in the kitchens to this day.
“He’s the best chef in the world,” Debbie said smiling. “And we have a lot of nice, reliable staff.”
With everyone in the family working at all hours of the day, the Lowes put their faith in the St. Albans Town community and the staff they hired to keep the plates running and the community in-house.
And today the community that was so small 20 years ago has expanded, and on any given weekend you can find the decks of Bayside flocked with residents from across the county after a day at the Bay.
Style, style, style
Chuck grew up in a family of antique collectors who regularly went antiquing, and the Lowes made it their mission to decorate the walls, ceiling beams and doors with unusual and classical trinkets.
“I would go to auctions, and I would look for the collectibles that came out of restaurants,” Chuck said. “And I would be the only guy bidding on old tin signs...and anything that was St. Albans.”
Whether it was a yard sale, a barn sale, or a walk-in addition from a customer, the Lowes sought to make the restaurant as unique and interesting as they could with their rustic-hometown-funky design, taking a semi-traditional pub-style eatery and outfitting it with armfuls of local charm.
“We have people who come in and just give things to us, just to put a piece of themselves here,” Chuck said. “I always told my kids ‘this isn’t our place. It’s the people who come in here. It’s their place.”
Check out the full history of the Bayside Pavilion and their menu by clicking here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.